The 2008 financial meltdown revealed the inability of banking regulation to prevent financial crises. This led many observers, including then-Sen. Ted Kaufman (D-Del.), former Federal Reserve chairman Paul A. Volcker and former Citicorp chairman John Reed, to call on the Obama administration and Congress to adopt a nonregulatory approach. That approach was first suggested by Justice Louis D. Brandeis a century ago and is reflected in a number of New Deal laws — legislation limiting the size and activities of financial institutions so that none is “too big to fail.”