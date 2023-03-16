Regarding the March 13 front-page article “U.S. intervenes to protect failed bank’s deposits”:
But key players had reason to oppose legislation incorporating Brandeis’s approach. It is easier for Congress to buck responsibility to regulators rather than to make difficult decisions itself. Regulators are not inclined to give up turf, even to Congress. Firms would rather deal with regulators possessing broad discretion than abide by strict statutory limits.
So the administration and Congress rejected the Brandeis approach. Instead, the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010 greatly expanded regulators’ existing broad authority and created new regulatory bodies such as the Financial Stability Oversight Council.
The current crisis demonstrates yet again that government regulation, however well intended and however strengthened, cannot prevent financial crises. The time is long overdue to move to the Brandeis approach.
Matthew P. Fink, Chevy Chase