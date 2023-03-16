The little-known proposed amendment was introduced in 1924 and ratified by 28 states. However, because Congress didn’t put a time limit on the amendment, states are still able to ratify it. Only 10 more states would need to ratify it for it to come into effect. The amendment would give Congress the power to more closely regulate child labor. If the amendment were to be ratified, Congress could help stop the continuation of loosening state-level child labor regulations that are now putting children into hazardous and dangerous working conditions.