The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion States can act to stop child labor

March 16, 2023 at 5:27 p.m. EDT
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) recently signed a bill rolling back child labor protections in Arkansas. (Will Newton/AP)

Regarding the March 10 news article “Labor Dept. says states are ‘irresponsible’ for loosening youth worker rules”:

With the Labor Department calling states that have been loosening child labor laws irresponsible, there is a little-discussed solution to addressing this problematic issue: the ratification of the proposed Child Labor Amendment.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The little-known proposed amendment was introduced in 1924 and ratified by 28 states. However, because Congress didn’t put a time limit on the amendment, states are still able to ratify it. Only 10 more states would need to ratify it for it to come into effect. The amendment would give Congress the power to more closely regulate child labor. If the amendment were to be ratified, Congress could help stop the continuation of loosening state-level child labor regulations that are now putting children into hazardous and dangerous working conditions.

Edward Lyons, Bethesda

Loading...