If you perceive the Republican Party and the “MAGA movement” as indistinguishable, then, yes, cheerful, optimistic Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina seems hopelessly out of step with the rest of his party. But there’s a reason why, in recent weeks, he has appeared to be laying the groundwork for a 2024 presidential bid. He might not be quite the GOP no-hoper that many assume.

Last summer, Scott published “America, a Redemption Story: Choosing Hope, Creating Unity,” a combination memoir and campaign pitch. Toward the end, he writes: “By the time this book releases, a major election year will be on the horizon. I want you to envision it with me for a moment. On your social media feeds, during your family get-togethers, when you catch up with your friends from way back when — are you going to sow hate or are you going to sow love? When you interact with people who believe differently than you do, how will you treat them?”

Given what’s sown on social media feeds during election seasons, Scott is probably, as Johnny Lee sang, lookin’ for love in all the wrong places, at least online.

But primary voters’ appetite for rage might not be infinite in 2024. Even the angriest registered Republicans can see that many GOP candidates who reflected their fury — including Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Senate candidate Blake Masters; New Hampshire Senate candidate Don Bolduc; and Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon — lost races that had at times looked winnable. Yet such smiling, allegedly milquetoast Republican governors as Ohio’s Mike DeWine, Iowa’s Kim Reynolds and New Hampshire’s Chris Sununu cruised to reelection.

The angriest candidate might snag the nomination in a primary but is seldom the best or most competitive in a general election. Yes, Donald Trump rode a wave of Republican ire to the White House in 2016, but his still-angry portion of the GOP hasn’t been of much use since, as the party has endured one election disappointment after another.

There is a considerable chance that Republicans in the coming months, weary of nonstop venom, will respond to a candidate who’s a happy warrior, not one bent on dark, Trumpian threats of retribution. That could provide Scott’s opening, and he would be well-positioned to make an early splash in the Republican primaries.

While Democrats have scorned Iowa after the debacle of the 2020 caucuses, Republicans are planning on keeping the traditional launch for their election season. That could be very much to Scott’s advantage.

It’s easy to forget that, in 2016, Trump lost the Iowa caucuses to Sen. Ted Cruz (Tex.). Saying that it’s the most explicitly Christian GOP candidate who wins the state would be an oversimplification, but you can sense a theme in past winners: Cruz, Rick Santorum (2012), Mike Huckabee (2008), George W. Bush (2000).

Last month, Scott’s first not-quite-explicit presidential campaign stop was in Des Moines. He’s calling his travels the “faith in America tour,” and his talks include invoking the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.; describing how, when he took the Senate oath of office, his mother held the Bible; and citing his grandfather’s “deep and stubborn faith. Faith in God, in the future, and in America.”

Scott has nearly perfected the art of talking about faith in a way that is Christian enough for the evangelicals but ecumenical enough to appeal to everyone else, blurring the line between faith in God and faith in the country. When he says, “it is personal to me when Christian teachers, nurses and small business owners are persecuted because the left’s new definition of tolerance doesn’t include them,” he’s invoking religious freedom but also telling Christians in the audience he’s on their side and will fight for them.

That’s the sort of thing that can win an Iowa caucus and earn a pass if, soon after, he has a disappointing finish in New Hampshire. The next stop: Scott’s home state. South Carolina is full of Republicans who have voted for him at least twice, three times if they live in his old House district.

And as The Post’s David Byler, after scrutinizing survey data, recently noted of Scott, “Republicans who know him really like him.”

Scott is sitting on a campaign war chest of $21 million. The experiences of Cruz, Jeb Bush and Ben Carson demonstrate that starting out with a lot of money is not a guarantee of success in a GOP presidential primary. But Scott already has more cash on hand than John Kasich, Rand Paul, Carly Fiorina or Chris Christie individually spent in campaign funds for their entire 2016 efforts.

None of this makes Scott even close to a favorite for the nomination. But if the party is destined to have a crowded primary field in 2024, which I’d rather not see, Scott would bring a lot to the table. He would be well-positioned if other, bigger-name candidates stumble.

