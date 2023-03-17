The March 13 front-page article “Biden to approve massive Alaska oil project” reported that the project will produce between 576 million and 614 million barrels of oil — let’s call it 600 million — over its 30-year life span. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the United States consumed 19.89 million barrels of oil a day in 2021 — call it 20 million. Twenty million barrels a day divided into 600 million total project barrels equals 30 days of U.S. oil consumption. That’s it.