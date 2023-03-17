Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The whole premise of the March 7 Style article about Chris Rock’s live Netflix concert, “Did Chris Rock live up to the hype?,” was false. The article said, “Rock has been on tour ever since, racking up nearly 140 shows across the country while remaining calculatingly silent about the now-infamous live moment that branded one man villain and the other victim, forever entwining the pair in TV history.”

Anyone who attended Rock’s live show in D.C. last year (I was there), or possibly any other show on that nearly 140-stop tour, heard him deliver the same routine about the slap, with the same jokes that appeared on the live version. If you don’t believe me, Google any number of reviews from his tour. In Atlanta, for instance. Or in a bit he did with Dave Chappelle. Fact is, he has been “addressing” it for many months. There was no calculating silence.

Without that premise, I’m not sure what the “gimmick” was, but The Post owes it to readers — and to Rock — to set the record straight.

Michael Connor, Washington

Take these women seriously

I was interested to learn in the March 7 Metro article “‘My body, my choice,’ argue advocates of aid-in-dying bill” that my community neighbors “Lorrie Rogers and three girlfriends” went to Annapolis to lobby the Maryland General Assembly. They surely must have had a lot of fun on their girls-only outing.

It was not until the end of the article that I learned that 60 to 70 of my neighbors had gone there to support end-of-life aid-in-dying legislation. They were not girlfriends on an afternoon outing but serious senior citizens in support of a difficult and important piece of legislation that could significantly affect how their own lives could end.

It seems to me that the article could have used better words.

Perhaps The Post might consider a story on how the free-spending fat-cat lobbyists and their buddies have much easier access to the legislators than do their constituents.

James Giese, Mitchellville

​Underwood’s profile was underwhelming

Just in time for International Women’s Day, March 8, The Post offered readers an embarrassing article on Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.) [“A life in Congress: Opportunity, and serious costs,” front page, March 5]. What article on any male member of Congress would feature pictures of him “sprucing up” or of “shopping” at the office supply store? To make matters worse, instead of focusing on the numerous bills Underwood helped get signed into law and her other achievements, there were paragraphs about her dating possibilities and chances for motherhood. I believe in work-life balance, but was this seriously the best The Post could offer on this impressive woman?

Carol Stricker, Arlington

Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.) is a capable legislator with a record of results greater than many of her media-hogging contemporaries. I believe she has a bright future ahead of her in politics; in particular, I think she would make a great secretary of health and human services. She’s a worthy topic for an in-depth profile, and The Post’s article delivered a vivid, if sometimes harrowing, picture of both her political and personal lives.

That said, it’s a shame that not one word was said, or apparently asked, about her faith and how it might figure in those lives. This omission was particularly strange in light of all the personal details about her health, upbringing, love life and so on. (A web search reveals that she identifies as Protestant and has spoken at at least one Congressional Black Caucus prayer breakfast.)

I hope The Post will consider that angle for future profiles, because, like it or not, faith plays a key role in the lives of many people all over the world.

Anthony Porco, Savage

A tall tale on buffalo grass

I read the March 10 Metro article about Native American powwows, “At U-Md.’s Native American powwow, expect dancing, singing and a drum,” with great interest. During my more than 30 years of government service in the Bureau of Indian Affairs, my family lived for 13 years on several reservations in South Dakota (Sioux tribes) and Colorado (Utes). We often briefly visited the local powwows of the Sioux; we and our young children were very impressed by the regalia, dances, singing and, of course, the beat of the drums. The Utes did not have “powwows.” In the spring, they have the Bear Dance, which has its own unique heritage.

I note that the article mentioned “stomping down the tall buffalo grass so that a ceremony could take place.” Though I am reluctant to take issue with the writer, buffalo grass is not tall. I assume the author was using the term buffalo grass generically, not literally.

Buffalo grass (Bouteloua dactyloides) is a warm-season grass native to the North American Great Plains. This grass species evolved on the arid western Great Plains under thousands of years of grazing pressure of millions of American bison. As grazing pressure increases on native grass pastures with buffalo grass, its percentage of the ground cover increases, often to the point of crowding out all other species of grass.

Its native status makes buffalo grass the lawn grass of choice for some homeowners, especially within its native zone. Homeowners who enjoy growing indigenous plants can use buffalo grass as that rare, native option for the lawn, which requires very little need to mow since the slow-growing plants, which form a dense mat, usually grow to around two to five inches tall.

Thomas Stangl, Ashburn

Don’t leave Hokie women out of the picture

The Sports editors were perhaps a little tone-deaf “covering” the historic Virginia Tech women’s basketball team’s first ACC tournament title, with only a picture of their well-regarded coach Kenny Brooks [“Hokies make some history with their first ACC tournament title,” Sports, March 6]. There was no picture of the ACC tournament MVP Georgia Amoore (who set a new ACC tournament record for three-pointers) or two-time ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley, let alone a group of seniors and talented underclassmen who won 11 straight games. When covering a women’s basketball team’s tournament victory, one might want to consider a photo of at least one woman.

The D.C. metropolitan area has one of the largest populations of Virginia Tech alumni, who appreciate The Post covering universities in the greater DMV region.

Ralph P. Albrecht, Fairfax

Trump needs proper scrutiny

The March 5 news article “Trump takes victory lap at conservative conference in speech,” about former president Donald Trump’s speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference the night before, left the impression that he’s a pretty conventional politician who offered up a “rehash” of his “America First” platform, whatever that is. (It wasn’t explained.) There was one sentence in the seventh paragraph mentioning that Trump might be indicted in the criminal investigations of his role in instigating an insurrection. Most of the article was allotted to noting what merchandise people were buying at CPAC and what they thought of Trump. (They loved him!)

Left on the cutting room floor were virtually all of Trump’s actual words: his ferocious attacks on judges, his inaccuracies about our NATO allies, his continuing election denialism, his weird proposal to hand out free money to somehow stimulate a baby boom, and even his fond musing about the Russians bombing NATO headquarters. Did The Post not stay for the whole speech? It revealed for the umpteenth time that Trump is not only deeply unwell but uniquely dangerous to this country.

Post editors and reporters need to get their heads around the idea that Trump will be the 2024 GOP nominee for president, because he will be. His actual words matter. Start taking him seriously.

Bryan Fichter, Ellicott City

Really living beyond their means

A resident at an apartment building in Upper Marlboro was quoted in the March 1 Metro article “Bill puts limit on rent hikes” as saying the residents there are paying an increase in their rent “upward of 7 to 9 percent,” and that this increase “amounts to $400 to $500 a month.” I did the math three times, and for a $400 per month increase to be 7 percent, the starting rent would be $5,714. I doubt it is that high in a building where “the annual income of residents is $59,000 or less.” Those poor people would be paying more than their entire income just for rent. I guess they would be going to food banks if they wanted to eat.

Obviously, something is wrong here. I would like to know what it is so I can stop worrying.

Jo Ann York, Germantown

Niche terms need explanations

I don’t understand The Post’s reluctance to define terms. There were at least three examples in the March 6 Sports section.

In “Teams brace for their stars to leave for WBC,” I learned that “WBC” was the World Baseball Classic. Good. I just didn’t learn anything else about it, including when or where it was played until I looked it up elsewhere (Taiwan, Japan and the United States between March 7 and 21). That information would have been helpful. The Post had a second chance to address the WBC in the article “He’s an MLB vet, at last,” but fouled out there, too. And that piece also pitched two other terms without defining them: “barrel rate” and “hard-hit ball rate.” Even though I follow baseball, The Post went 0 for 3 on defining these terms, and I was the one caught looking (for the answers elsewhere). I hope The Post will find a sweet spot in future reporting.

Kasha Helget, Alexandria

Former Colts player stuck to his guns

The March 4 obituary for former National Football League Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, “Influential Panthers founder brought NFL football to the Carolinas,” mentioned his playing for the Baltimore Colts with Johnny Unitas in 1959. Interestingly, Richardson left the Colts and the NFL over a salary dispute for the 1961 season. The Colts offered him $9,750 year, and he held out for $10,000 a year, or about $18 more per game over a 14-game season.

He died a billionaire, so he was probably grateful for “losing” that negotiation.

Daniel Borinsky, Alexandria

Language use should be delicate

Slang is defined as “an informal nonstandard vocabulary,” yet the word “pop” was referred to as slang while quoting a retired woman struggling to afford groceries in Hazel Green, Ky., in the March 6 front-page article “A mile-long line for free food.”

Although it seems trivial, the word “slang” paints a picture for the audience that the individual in question might be unsophisticated and perhaps unable to wisely allocate her retirement savings to afford groceries. On a topic such as hunger, where public opinions and perceptions matter and lead to pressure on elected officials that directly affects people’s lives, language matters, and “pop” is the standard terminology in the region in which this interview took place. The most important detail of the aforementioned article was that pandemic-era food benefits have just ended amid a continued rise in food prices, and families are hurting.

I don’t really drink pop all that often, but as a Michigander living in New York City, I have had a former colleague gently poke fun at this usage. In this case, because that particular word for a fizzy drink is unknown for many of The Post’s readers along the Eastern Seaboard, perhaps the article could have better referred to it as a “regional term for soda.” It’s a small detail but preserves the dignity and humanity of this person during a time of intense need. And that’s not to say that informal, slang usages are bad either, but it’s important to accurately portray interviewees in articles such as these.

Ken Chester Jr., New York

Not worth the ink

For a few weeks there, I labored under the belief that “Popeye” was the most insipid strip that could have been added to the comics section. Boy, was I ever wrong: “Heart of the City” makes it look like Pulitzer Prize material by comparison. Were those really the best choices? If so, why not just leave those spots blank and save a few bucks on ink?

Jeff Carver, Alexandria

Look both ways

Regarding the March 5 Metro article “Researchers map crosswalks using satellite photos, AI”:

It’s good that researchers at Purdue University have developed new tools to help map cities for safer and more efficient walking. However, the photograph with the article shows a girl crossing a street looking toward what appears to be a cellphone and away from possible oncoming traffic. Like driving, safely crossing any street requires our full attention.

Richard Reis, Baltimore

Equality is a worthy pursuit

Theodore R. Johnson’s March 1 op-ed, “This is what election protests are really about,” stirred my heart in its appeal to revive “the American experiment.” Although Johnson emphasized the often brutal repressions of anti-Black racism, demonization affects Native Americans, women and immigrants from almost any country, all of whom have been slurred, held in contempt, denied basic rights and, like minors and trafficked sex workers, also have been held in different forms of slavery.

From the ancient Greeks to modern social philosophers, men have reflected about what constitutes the just polity in which all participate equally. But inevitably, there are many among us who consider such ideas merely words and whose innermost belief is might makes right. If lies, sedition and violence work to get what you want, so be it.

Juliette Muscat, Haymarket

Hospice is end-of-life care

Marian Grant, a hospice nurse practitioner, complained in her March 4 Free for All letter, “An accurate way to describe the meaning of hospice,” that a recent news article about Jimmy Carter was “inaccurate” in describing hospice care as being “for those who have ‘chosen to suspend treatment.’ ”

She said that instead, the article should have said “hospice is a ‘special treatment for patients who have chosen to focus on comfort, quality of life, and support for themselves and their families.’ ”

Though that way of describing hospice is not wrong, it is incomplete and confusing. Indeed, that was our impression of hospice several months ago it became clear that a close family member battling cancer had only a few months left, so we asked his oncologist about entering hospice care. The doctor, surprised at the question, asked, “You want to stop the treatment now?” Taken aback, I said no, not at all, because the chemotherapy was reducing his pain.

As a medical professional, Grant probably is aware that a decision to enter hospice is in fact a decision to stop treatment — but not everyone is. If the doctor hadn’t clarified that with us and simply agreed to make the arrangements, it could have led to my relative’s treatment being terminated prematurely.

The Post was absolutely correct in describing hospice as being for those who have chosen to suspend treatment. Though hospice care is indeed all the caring things that Grant described, people considering it for themselves or a family member must understand first and foremost that treatment — including palliative treatment such as my relative’s chemotherapy — cannot continue in hospice.

Sherry Peruzzi, Columbia

