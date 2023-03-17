Kudos to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and the House Oversight and Accountability Committee for their request to investigate the “inhumane treatment” of the Jan. 6, 2021, defendants at the D.C. prison facilities where they are housed [“House GOP probes treatment of Jan. 6 defendants in D.C. jail,” news, March 11].
No doubt the committee will indeed discover that the overall prison population is subject to a “lack of medical care, unsanitary conditions and difficulty accessing their lawyers.”
Perhaps the obvious “human rights abuses” will lead to critical prison reform.
Irwin Fried, Baltimore