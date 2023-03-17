The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The conditions at the D.C. jail should be investigated

March 17, 2023 at 2:35 p.m. EDT
The D.C. jail on April 6, 2020. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

Kudos to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and the House Oversight and Accountability Committee for their request to investigate the “inhumane treatment” of the Jan. 6, 2021, defendants at the D.C. prison facilities where they are housed [“House GOP probes treatment of Jan. 6 defendants in D.C. jail,” news, March 11].

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

No doubt the committee will indeed discover that the overall prison population is subject to a “lack of medical care, unsanitary conditions and difficulty accessing their lawyers.”

Perhaps the obvious “human rights abuses” will lead to critical prison reform.

Irwin Fried, Baltimore

Loading...