The March 11 news article “Why daylight saving time exists, how it started and what else to know” stated that the common explanation of giving farmers more work time before sunset “may be a myth.” There is no “may” about it; farmers have long opposed DST. They opposed it before it was implemented to save energy during World War I. After the war, Congress revisited the issue, and farmers lobbied for repeal. Congress did vote to repeal, but President Woodrow Wilson vetoed the bill.

Henry Taylor, then the Agriculture Department’s chief economist, recounted in his book “A Farm Economist in Washington 1919-1925” that he compared farm records before and during DST. He showed that under DST, farmers had one less hour per day for “cutting and shocking grain.” Time for hay and grain harvesting and threshing was limited because grain and hay were wet with dew and needed to dry. He supplied these data to repeal supporters, helping to successfully override Wilson’s veto.

It would not be until 1966 that DST would become entrenched. Today, many farmers still oppose DST because it is generally disruptive, such as in dairying, and prefer they and their hired hands work more in the cooler morning hours than the hotter late-day hours.

Keith J. Collins, Centreville

An article last year by a sleep researcher at Vanderbilt University listed a number of chronic health issues that switching to daylight saving time induces. Among the many ailments the researchers noted were increases in the occurrences of heart disease, strokes, obesity, diabetes, cancers, depression and compromised immune systems. Public safety and student learning also suffer.

Our nation’s health report card already has poor marks because of high rates of heart disease, obesity and diabetes. How would the Senate’s latest efforts help our nation’s poor health and welfare? Why do politicians whom we elect continue to dismiss scientific findings regarding DST, or, for that matter, other scientific results for political or special-interest gains? As a former federal scientist, I saw politicians and agency managers discount science during my 30-plus-year career. A recent Union of Concerned Scientists survey of my fellow federal scientists supports what I experienced. This bipartisan ignorance of billions of dollars’ worth of government-sponsored research for political gains is irresponsible morally and fiscally.

The shortsighted, selfish and ignorant behavior of those we elect weakens our trust in and reliance on valid science of all types, severely harms government decision-making, and diminishes our nation.

Ed Melisky, Herndon

It’s time again for the biannual argument for or against the ritual of changing our clocks to align our days more closely with the lengthening or decreasing amounts of daylight resulting from the tilt of the Earth’s axis as we journey around the sun. Nearly all of the arguments point to the effects of this change on our health and safety. What seems to get lost, however, is the fact that we’re talking about only one hour. Which raises the question of how many of these critics and experts would not think twice about boarding a flight to, say, the West Coast (three hours earlier) or Europe (six or more hours later) for a short vacation or business trip, adapting their daily schedules to the local time, then returning home and readjusting again. In a similar vein, I suspect that many of these same people have delayed their usual bedtime by two or more hours to watch televised events such as the Super Bowl or Academy Awards and yet stayed on their normal schedules the following day. Moreover, going out on a limb, I’d further suggest that these same critics traverse time zones more than twice a year and never once consider the effect on their health or safety.

Most people are satisfied with the current system, which gives us the later sunsets for much of the year. I suggest we cease arguing about a one-hour time change twice a year and devote those efforts to solving more pressing problems.

Michael Goldfinger, Rockville

