Opinion Mike Pence’s words don’t matter until they’re under oath

March 19, 2023 at 5:46 p.m. EDT
Former vice president Mike Pence on July 26 in Washington. (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post)

Former vice president Mike Pence declared in a speech that “history will hold Donald Trump accountable” for his Jan. 6, 2021, coup attempt [“Pence says ‘history will hold Donald Trump accountable’ for Jan. 6 attack,” news, March 12]. Yet he refuses to testify against the former president in any criminal investigation.

In other words, Mr. Pence wants someone other than himself to deliver that accountability. He should be ignored or derided until he speaks in the only forum that matters.

Brendan Martin, Falls Church

