It’s ironic, as discussed in the March 14 Metro article “ Officials seek help as pandemic assistance runs out ,” that the Montgomery County Council is “calling on the state to tap its budget surplus to keep rental assistance flowing to Maryland tenants at risk of eviction and homelessness” when, at the same time, one of two competing proposals in front of the county council, Bill 15-23 , would set a rent cap of 8 percent plus inflation. This bill astonishingly has the support of at least five council members, as described in the March 2 article “ Caps on rent hikes test Montgomery’s appetite for tenant protections .”

Bill 15-23, if passed, is practically an open invitation for landlords to raise their rent to the highest possible allowed by this measure, or nearly so. If this were the law this past fall, we would be seeing rent increases of nearly 20 percent. So these council members are first suggesting that rents be permitted to be raised astronomically, and then asking all Maryland taxpayers to chip in to help pay these exorbitant costs for those who cannot.