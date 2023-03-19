Kate Cohen’s excellent March 14 op-ed, “‘Women Talking’ is the escapist film the world needs,” should be required reading for not only women of any age but also men. “Women Talking” is a small movie with an enormous message. Although it does not strictly resemble the book, its story is one that resembles the lives of many women living today. Sadly, in many countries, the plight of those of the female gender is unfathomable, and there is little hope that it will change.