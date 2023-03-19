The state legislature of South Carolina has gone too far. A bill sponsored by Rep. Rob Harris (R) and co-sponsored by 21 other legislators would make having an abortion a capital offense. These members of the state Freedom Caucus would punish a woman with death if she dared to exercise the inalienable right of personhood over their own bodies. These mostly Christian men obviously didn’t read John 8: 3-11. “When religious leaders brought a woman to Jesus who was caught in adultery they asked his opinion concerning the law which demanded the woman be stoned to death. He responded: ‘He that is without sin among you, let him cast the first stone.’ One by one the woman’s accusers left. Jesus then asked the woman if any of her accusers condemned her. She replied, ‘No, Lord.’ And then the only one without sin — Jesus said, ‘Neither do I, go and sin no more.’”