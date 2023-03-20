Although the National Audubon Society failed to change its name, Nature Forward, a.k.a. the Audubon Naturalist Society in Montgomery County, for which I volunteer, has already “moved forward.” The March 16 front-page article “Conservationists keep enslaver’s name” stated that “about half a dozen of the organization’s regional chapters have pledged to scrub [John James Audubon’s] name from their title.”
Nature Forward, the oldest independent conservation organization in the D.C. area, was formed in 1897 by women who wanted to ban the use of bird feathers in hats. At that time, it was called the Audubon Society of D.C.
Frank J. Sanford, Chevy Chase