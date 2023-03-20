Although the National Audubon Society failed to change its name, Nature Forward, a.k.a. the Audubon Naturalist Society in Montgomery County, for which I volunteer, has already “moved forward.” The March 16 front-page article “Conservationists keep enslaver’s name” stated that “about half a dozen of the organization’s regional chapters have pledged to scrub [John James Audubon’s] name from their title.”