Nine days passed between the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the demise of Credit Suisse. Just over a week from the failure of a relatively little-known, though still sizable, regional U.S. bank to the forced fire sale of a 166-year-old global giant. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight This might seem to be a complete narrative arc of the banking crisis of 2023 — but think again. We might well be much closer to the start of the turmoil than its end.

The last time the banking world trembled, the crisis unfolded over several years. The first sniff of trouble in the U.S. mortgage market was sensed in 2005. Even in 2008, as the crisis peaked, six months elapsed between the collapse of Bear Stearns and that of Lehman Brothers. Through the long, wild ride, there were peaks and troughs, months of uncertainty, bailout talks, near-misses and dire prognoses.

There is little reason to think that this time, in this respect at least, will be different.

The failed rescue plan for Credit Suisse shows how things can unravel. Though the bank has been the source of scandal for years, its capital buffers were solid and its technical ratios were all fine. But analysts and commentators focused too much on these metrics and not nearly enough on a far more obvious weakness: Credit Suisse’s terrible reputation. Any bank that gets on the wrong side of its customers can be susceptible to a run. This is especially so in the age of social media, when fear can spread like a virus.

Rumors of the bank’s deepening problems emerged in October, when customers pulled tens of billions of dollars from their accounts. The concerns accelerated at the start of last week, when Credit Suisse published an annual report that warned of a material weakness in its financial reporting systems. In the early hours of March 16, the Swiss central bank offered Credit Suisse a $54 billion backstop. Yet clients were still unwilling to work with the tarnished institution.

The result was an ad hoc, hastily arranged sale of Credit Suisse to its domestic rival UBS for more than $3 billion — a fraction of the bank’s value a couple of days earlier.

Though Swiss authorities had few other viable options, there will certainly be those who argue against this solution. Bondholders who have been wiped out are already talking about a legal fight. There will also be competition concerns, challenges with integrating duplicative businesses, layoffs, and problems with clients who might have banked with one or the other or both Swiss banks and now might choose to go elsewhere.

Credit Suisse is also facing several ongoing legal cases related to its legacy of scandals; it’s not yet clear whether UBS will be on the hook for any settlements that might arise. Nor is it clear that the fire sale deal will calm the anxiety that has recently gripped global financial markets.

So far, the keyword for this version of a banking crisis has been “idiosyncratic.”

Silicon Valley Bank was a one-off because its clients were a niche group of venture capitalists and it had put too much money into U.S. Treasurys. Signature Bank was too exposed to cryptocurrencies. Credit Suisse was riddled with wrongdoing.

At some point, though, you have to wonder whether these idiosyncratic banking problems add up to something more widespread. It certainly seems that global banking stress tests introduced after the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009 were not fit for purpose — they missed too many banks and ignored too many negative scenarios. It’s also clear that interest rates were too low, for too long. After years of easy money, the Federal Reserve is now raising rates to combat inflation. This is sparking unforeseen problems in odd corners of the global banking sector. Regional U.S. banks and smaller banks everywhere look especially vulnerable to the spread of fear.

In recent days, officials from the Swiss central bank, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank and the Fed have all asserted their commitment to do whatever is needed to calm the panic. It took a lot longer than nine days to achieve this degree of coordination during the previous crisis. At times such as these, words are important. The wrong ones can spark more terror.

But anyone who believes we can forget about more bank failures is guessing. The global financial system is sprawling and interconnected in ways that make it hard to fathom, even for those who are steeped in it. For now, it’s still far too early to predict the end of the current crisis.

