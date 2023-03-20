Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Paradigm shifts happen relatively often in the tech sector, about every 15 years or so. Because of the speed at which technology replaces itself, and the trillions of dollars at play, the stakes of each upheaval are almost unimaginably high. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight We are now at the dawn of just such a shake-up. After decades of big promises and false starts, artificial intelligence finally appears to be entering something like commercial reality. This frenzied moment — complete with the biggest firms in full-freakout-mode over whether they’ll surf the trend or be swamped by it — can be traced to a subgenre of software known as generative AI that produces seemingly original responses to an infinite number of queries.

The best known of these, of course, is ChatGPT, a text-response tool offered by the Microsoft-backed start-up firm OpenAI. ChatGPT has received so much publicity that you’d be forgiven for thinking it already has won the war. It hasn’t. But it has won the first round by expanding the audience far beyond tech-obsessed types and for ringing the bell in a survival contest worthy of the Hunger Games.

Microsoft moved quickly to incorporate ChatGPT into its products, with CEO Satya Nadella boasting, “a race starts today in terms of what you can expect.” Within the span of a week, other companies almost comically announced unfinished ChatGPT-related products, including Bard from Google, Ernie from the Chinese search engine Baidu, and Einstein GPT, an offering from Salesforce that played on an existing AI product.

Certainly, the big boys are off and running. But upstarts whose names either aren’t yet known (or perhaps haven’t even been created) could become major players. If history repeats itself, today’s titans could be tomorrow’s also-rans, relegated to irrelevance or worse.

Consider just how the industry has discarded market leaders that failed to seize past shifts. IBM, the king of mainframe computers, didn’t just miss the shift to personal computers; it initially fought it. Microsoft missed the importance of the internet a few years later, giving rise first to Netscape and Yahoo (which themselves are now afterthoughts) and then to Google.

Nokia, not Apple, was the dominant maker of smartphones until 2007, when the iPhone appeared. And though Apple is the rare leader of one tech era (PCs) to become more dominant in the next (smartphones), most companies can’t change fast enough. The entire cohort of 1990s PC kingpins (Gateway, Dell, IBM, Compaq, HP) failed to realize their golden goose was being replaced by a device that millions and millions of consumers would carry in their pockets.

That moment of creative destruction is precisely where we are today with AI. Which means the major players are either on the verge of greater success or more vulnerable than they’ve been in years:

Microsoft. The Seattle company is, for now, in the pole position for generative AI. It made a savvy, early investment in OpenAI and has since plowed in about $13 billion in total. This has enabled Microsoft to infuse ChatGPT into its products, starting with the nearly forgotten search engine Bing. Microsoft says Word, Excel and Outlook are next for a ChatGPT refresh.

Google. The search giant has the most to lose in this moment. The building blocks for ChatGPT started as a research project at Google, which owns ferocious computing power and employs some of the best AI talent around. But competing projects and a slowness to offer new products have made Google look uncertain here. It has the money and smarts to fight back, and there are reports it is tapping two of its co-founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, for the battle

Meta. The company formerly known as Facebook has serious AI chops, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been championing AI for years. But he looks to have miscalculated, focusing resources on his vision of a metaverse rather than by turbocharging Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp with the powers of generative AI. Facebook has shifted gears before — when it realized the world was fleeing PCs and embracing mobile phones. It could do so again.

Apple. The iPhone maker is strangely absent from the AI scrum, its most famous AI-ish offering being the voice-activated assistant Siri. “We see an enormous potential in this space to affect virtually everything we do,” CEO Tim Cook said recently, calling AI a technology that “will affect every product in every service that we have.” But with no whiz-bang offering to rival ChatGPT, Apple looks for now like a follower, not a leader.

Amazon. Alexa looked to have given Amazon a lead in the AI-driven voice-command competition when it redefined how we spoke to black cylinders in our kitchens. Amazon’s device business has notched layoffs rather than breakthroughs of late, but the company can catch up fast. One AI-focused investor I spoke to imagines Amazon will buy another company’s ChatGPT-like technology and offer it to customers through its Amazon Web Services business. (Amazon was founded by Jeff Bezos, who owns The Post.)

Of course, there is no guarantee that generative AI will deliver the financial jackpot most now expect. But generative AI promises a revolution. With the ability to pump out creative responses — essays, artwork, recipes, etc. — to every conceivable input, much is at stake. Fortunes are likely to be made — and lost.

