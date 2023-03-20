I don’t agree with Colbert I. King’s assertion in his March 11 op-ed, “ D.C. home rule takes an unnecessary hit ,” that congressional interference in D.C. in 1995, resulting in the imposition of a fiscal control board , was justified. He pointed out the city at that time was a mismanaged financial mess. Yet many other cities, including Detroit and Philadelphia, were in similar straits and did not warrant a federal takeover. There is no legitimate reason for interfering with Washingtonians’ right to self-govern. Giving credibility to any act that violates our right to equal citizenship legitimizes congressional interference and engenders a benign acceptance.

Congress is given the power to intervene in our affairs at will by the Constitution. We must always be conscious of the consequences that entails. But what’s done is done, and it’s time to move on. Continuing to appeal for equal citizenship based on our righteous indignation is getting us nowhere. It’s time we figured out that our pursuit of equal citizenship is a fight and not a negotiation.

Hundreds of people protested before the vote in the Senate. No one listened. When that number reaches 10,000, they will hear us. The attacks on D.C. will continue as long as we allow Congress to use this political anachronism to dominate us. It’s simple. You want to make laws without interference? You want to spend your own tax money or call out the National Guard when you need it? You want to be equal in the United States? Become a state — or cross your fingers, tread lightly and hope for the best.