The quilt itself is part of a year-long project Robinson is doing with Post Opinions; this one is the first of four she’ll make, each evoking a season.

As you can see, her creation is bright and colorful, with plenty of pastels that suggest the possibility of new life. That hope is certainly stitched in there.

But for centuries, quilting has been an expression of hurt and loss, too, especially for African American women such as Robinson. She explains that in this quilt, “I also see the stabs of pain and injustice.” A piece of it even comes from the nightgown her mother wore during her last months alive.

In 2019, Rachel A. Cohen also presented textile art in The Post, made by participants in her Common Threads Project, which empowers women around the world to process trauma they have experienced through sewing “story cloths.”

One depicts a Nepalese woman’s home after being destroyed by an earthquake. Another abstracts the gold mines of Congo, where the artists survived sexual abuse. A Colombian refugee’s cloth tells of the solace she found in the Amazon.

Cohen’s accompanying op-ed explains how each of these women found healing. “Hand sewing is calming, rhythmic and meditative,” she writes. “And like the recovery process, sewing happens at a slow and intricate pace.”

Just like the coming of spring.

Chaser: More public art! Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg explains her 2021 covid-19 memorial project covering the National Mall in 700,000 white flags.

The real ‘territorial dispute’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s characterization of the Russian attack on Ukraine as a “territorial dispute” was wrong, New Hampshire’s Republican governor Chris Sununu writes. In fact, it was “dangerously wrong,” the Editorial Board adds.

Columnist Ramesh Ponnuru doesn’t disagree, necessarily. His column calls DeSantis out for insufficient moral clarity, but he’s more sympathetic to what DeSantis (R) was getting at. The governor didn’t do it deftly, Ramesh writes, but “treating Ukraine’s survival as a vital U.S. interest among many others that sometimes conflict with one another” would inject some much-needed realism into the conversation around the war.

Sununu is certain that realism and resolve can coexist. His op-ed invokes George H.W. Bush and, of course, Ronald Reagan to rally Republicans for the Ukraine fight. But the party is clearly fractured. The real “territorial dispute” might be the one going on for dominance within the GOP.

Chaser: Speaking of euphemisms out of Florida, humor columnist Alexandra Petri recently imagined what some of the reissued history textbooks there must sound like.

Bonus chaser: Over at the Atlantic, staff writer (and Post alum) Anne Applebaum interviewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He had a response for DeSantis.

What a quote! Don’t get columnist Paul Waldman wrong — he also would have run with the tasty allegation that DeSantis once dug into a pudding cup with bare hands, because it is hilarious. But isn’t it time to stop giving politicians grief for the way they eat?

There’s John Kerry getting the “wrong” cheese on a cheesesteak, Amy Klobuchar’s comb salad and a state fair’s worth of fried-food gaffes. Thank God that Dan Quayle didn’t actually have to eat a “potatoe.”

But none of this actually tells us anything about these people. “The truth is that weird food habits are just about the most human thing there is,” Paul writes. “I have one or two that my family and friends find deeply strange, and you probably do, too.”

More politics

If “woke” seems hard to define these days, look no further than that able wordsmith, Donald Trump: “You know what woke means, it means you’re a loser. … Everything woke turns to sh--.”

Columnist Molly Roberts’s latest piece tracks how the anti-woke crowd bled every last drop of meaning from a word that actually used to carry some. The crazy thing is that it was a pretty decent attack, too, given the unpopular excesses of the left that were initially tagged with the word.

But somewhere along the line to Silicon Valley Bank being called woke, overuse turned “woke” into just “bad,” the way “awesome” once meant inspiring legitimate wonder and now is what you say when your friend agrees on a pizza topping. Now, Molly argues, all that “woke” opponents have left is an empty insult.

Chaser: “Woke” didn’t just lose its meaning, author Bijan C. Bayne wrote last year. It became the least woke word in U.S. English.

Smartest, fastest

Okay, sure, everyone’s focused on the maybe-coming-soon Trump indictment. But Jennifer Rubin says a recent ruling from a judge puts the former president in far hotter water.

He may be moving to the center, but there’s no “New Biden,” E.J. Dionne writes : “If any phrase was ever self-refuting, that’s it.”

Writing from Hong Kong, Keith Richburg reports that the mask mandate is finally gone. But the distrust that kept it in place for 945 days is certainly still around.

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s… The Bye-Ku.

Bring an appetite

For edible shibboleths

Bacon-wrapped chagrin

***

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. See you tomorrow!

