Who could have guessed that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes could have impacts beyond money markets? The proximate cause of the banking sector indigestion might have been the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in California, but the underlying cause of its failure is the sharp run-up in interest rates over the past year. The Fed thought it was merely slowing the economy and fighting inflation, but the far greater impact was the devaluation of bonds held as bank reserves. An alternative means to fight inflation is a tax increase, which would temper aggregate demand without the severe bite on borrowers and tech start-ups. Of course, there has been no interest in raising taxes, but the irony unfolding is that the wealthy may suffer a greater capital loss from the carnage unfolding in financial markets than from the tax liabilities they would have experienced from a proposal by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for a small wealth tax.