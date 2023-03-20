The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The Post's View

Opinion Montgomery County should adopt ranked-choice voting. So should everyplace else.

By the
March 20, 2023 at 2:57 p.m. EDT
A volunteer disinfects a Montgomery County polling station in Wheaton on Nov. 3, 2022. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)
Listen
3 min

Ranked-choice voting — in which voters cast their ballots not for a single candidate, but rank them in order of preference — is a better way of assuring that election results reflect what the public really wants. That is especially true when there is a large field to choose from, because it makes it less likely that a fringe actor will win.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

More places are using it. It worked in New York, where Eric Adams emerged from the crowded 2021 Democratic mayoral primary as the most broadly acceptable candidate. It worked in Alaska, where former governor Sarah Palin lost a House seat last year to Rep. Mary Peltola (D), a candidate who had wider appeal across the state.

It can work in Montgomery County, too — that is, if state legislators in Annapolis finally allow the county to adopt the voting method.

Whoever wins the Democratic primary in the liberal enclave is almost guaranteed to win the general election, encouraging many candidates to seek the nomination. The primary vote is liable to split many ways, allowing a candidate with narrow support to grab the nomination and, therefore, the office. A subset of a subset of the electorate gets to make the choice. In 2018, County Executive Marc Elrich won the nomination for his job with 29 percent of the Democratic primary vote, edging rival David Blair by 77 votes. In 2022, Mr. Elrich won the Democratic primary with 39 percent of the vote, up only 32 votes over Mr. Blair. If ranked-choice voting had been in place, residents could have been reassured that the winner had broad support in the county.

Instead of voting for only one candidate, voters rank the candidates — first, second, third, etc. If no one wins more than 50 percent of the first-choice vote, the lowest-scoring candidate’s votes are distributed to those voters’ second choice. Then the same with the next lowest-scoring candidate, until someone secures a majority of votes. Not only does this reduce the chance that a fringe candidate might succeed, it encourages voters to listen to the full field of candidates — and candidates to campaign with more positive messages, lest they alienate another candidate’s supporters.

Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
Also on the Editorial Board’s agenda
  • Biden has a new border plan.
  • The United States should keep the pressure on Nicaragua.
  • America’s fight against inflation isn’t over.
  • The Taliban has doubled down on the repression of women.
  • The world’s ice is melting quickly.
The Department of Homeland Security has provided details of a plan to prevent a migrant surge along the southern border. The administration would presumptively deny asylum to migrants who failed to seek it in a third country en route — unless they face “an extreme and imminent threat” of rape, kidnapping, torture or murder. Critics allege that this is akin to an illegal Trump-era policy. In fact, President Biden is acting lawfully in response to what was fast becoming an unmanageable flow at the border. Read our most recent editorial on the U.S. asylum system.
Some 222 Nicaraguan political prisoners left that Central American country for the United States in February. President Daniel Ortega released and sent them into exile in a single motion. Nevertheless, it appears that Mr. Ortega let them go under pressure from economic sanctions the United States imposed on his regime when he launched a wave of repression in 2018. The Biden administration should keep the pressure on. Read recent editorials about the situation in Nicaragua.
Inflation remains stubbornly high at 6.4 percent in January. The Federal Reserve’s job is not done in this fight. More interest rate hikes are needed. Read a recent editorial about inflation and the Fed.
Afghanistan’s rulers had promised that barring women from universities was only temporary. But private universities got a letter on Jan. 28 warning them that women are prohibited from taking university entrance examinations. Afghanistan has 140 private universities across 24 provinces, with around 200,000 students. Out of those, some 60,000 to 70,000 are women, the AP reports. Read a recent editorial on women’s rights in Afghanistan.
A new study finds that half the world’s mountain glaciers and ice caps will melt even if global warming is restrained to 1.5 degrees Celsius — which it won’t be. This would feed sea-level rise and imperil water sources for hundreds of millions. Read a recent editorial on how to cope with rising seas, and another on the policies needed to fight climate change.

1/6

End of carousel

Arlington County is trying ranked-choice voting in June in primary races for county board seats. Montgomery County officials have tried to institute ranked-choice voting for local candidates for years. But the county needs Annapolis’s permission to proceed. This year, it should finally get the go-ahead. The House of Delegates’ Ways and Means Committee held a hearing last month on a bill that would give Montgomery the needed permission. The state legislature should make this a priority.

Other places should adopt ranked-choice voting, too. Nevadans voted last year to institute the voting method in 2026. It will take persuasion to spread further. Some Republicans oppose ranked-choice voting because they fear it will hurt their candidates’ chances. This amounts to an admission that they believe their candidates are less broadly acceptable to voters. It’s also an assertion without evidence. Republicans in the United States and conservatives around the world have prospered in ranked-choice voting systems, the Cato Institute’s Walter Olson points out.

U.S. elections — for the lowest office to the highest — can be better. Ranked-choice voting is one way to start.

The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board

Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.

Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy, legal affairs, energy, the environment, health care); Lee Hockstader (European affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; and Molly Roberts (technology and society).

Loading...