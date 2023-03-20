The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Ordinary Americans are not feeling the ‘strong economy’

March 20, 2023 at 4:06 p.m. EDT
A help-wanted sign on Dec. 27 at a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Ill. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Regarding Catherine Rampell’s March 12 op-ed, “Everyone keeps underestimating the strength of this economy.”

I am beyond tired of reading op-eds, columns, analyses and articles that scold Americans for not fully appreciating our “strong economy.” I’m not sure who the “everyone” is, but ordinary Americans are sick of the media equating “job growth” with an economy in which they feel financially stable and better off.

Ordinary people are not heaping praise on President Biden and his “strong economy” when the costs of rent, food, used and new cars, and health insurance are significantly higher, and when the interest rates on our home equity loans or credit cards (which we need to get by) keep going up.

Look at data on the number of homeless people, the number of people making use of food pantries and the number of people forgoing needed medical care or medicine because of the high cost to get a better idea of how the ordinary American is feeling about the economy.

Cynthia Mitlo, Springfield

