I am beyond tired of reading op-eds, columns, analyses and articles that scold Americans for not fully appreciating our “strong economy.” I’m not sure who the “everyone” is, but ordinary Americans are sick of the media equating “job growth” with an economy in which they feel financially stable and better off.

Ordinary people are not heaping praise on President Biden and his “strong economy” when the costs of rent, food, used and new cars, and health insurance are significantly higher, and when the interest rates on our home equity loans or credit cards (which we need to get by) keep going up.