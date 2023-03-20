Regarding Catherine Rampell’s March 12 op-ed, “Everyone keeps underestimating the strength of this economy.”
Ordinary people are not heaping praise on President Biden and his “strong economy” when the costs of rent, food, used and new cars, and health insurance are significantly higher, and when the interest rates on our home equity loans or credit cards (which we need to get by) keep going up.
Look at data on the number of homeless people, the number of people making use of food pantries and the number of people forgoing needed medical care or medicine because of the high cost to get a better idea of how the ordinary American is feeling about the economy.
Cynthia Mitlo, Springfield