Food waste in the United States is and has been a problem of worrisome degree for quite some time. Most people in this land of plenty are too young to remember a shortage of food. The Great Depression is known only via history books. My wife and I, on the other hand, are immigrants and have experienced not only a shortage of food, but also a total nonavailability of many staple foods that one takes for granted in a land of plenty. I applaud Ms. Adler for pointing out that “food waste” is not always unconsumable, but it mostly is very much so.