Regarding John Kelly’s March 15 Metro column, “In bruising Beltway battle, toll lane foes seem to win”:
Virginia is locked into decades of such restrictions with Transurban, such as not being allowed to expand Metro’s Orange Line for 10 years, little say over toll prices, and not being able to improve secondary roads to ease traffic without Transurban approval, plus state revenue subsidies if HOV riders are too numerous. This interferes with local governmental autonomy to provide for citizens and is contrary to the goals of an effective transportation program.
I urge Marylanders to embrace this opportunity to build an effective plan for the new era. You have dodged a bullet; the real tragedy would be if Transurban returns.
Robert McGary, Glen Allen, Va.