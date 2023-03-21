Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Paris is about beauty. But right now, it’s also about garbage. More than 10,000 tons of garbage have piled up on the streets and sidewalks, in dumpster-size heaps not contained by actual dumpsters. In protest of President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform, which would raise the retirement age for most workers from 62 to 64, the trash collectors in the French capital and other cities have been on strike for more than 10 days.

These ziggurats of filth are set against the city’s usual magnificence. Tourists have taken to framing their photos of Notre Dame, the Seine and cute cafes with hillocks of refuse in the foreground. At night, the wide boulevards and winding side streets, already well trod by vermin, have become a Woodstock for rats that must be overjoyed.

There are some saving graces, if you look hard enough, and some curiosities. The former include the fact the early spring temperatures remain cool, so the stink has not yet permeated every crevice of the town. Among the latter is that the city, by design or not, has developed a garbage divide, whereby some neighborhoods had the foresight (or funds) to privatize their trash collection, while others relied on the public-sector workers who have now walked off the job. (Even private contractors might be thwarted, however, since three of Paris’s main incinerators have also shuttered their doors.)

Walking to dinner on Sunday night, I traversed a hellscape of detritus in the 5th arrondissement, only to cross the Seine and arrive on pristine streets in the 1st and 2nd arrondissements. Pristine does not mean perfect, however. As I strolled, trucks bearing riot police went roaring past, presumably on their way to quell one of the demonstrations that have broken out around town.

It’s a mess, and surely some people are distressed by the tableau of debris. But not my 80-something Aunt Birgitta, who’s in town visiting with her family and retains her insistently sunny disposition. She met my uncle here in 1957 — they were both living aboard boats on the Seine — and she still sees the city through rose-tinted lenses. “If it were a little bit more cubistic,” she said of the mountains of rotting food bursting from plastic bags, “it would make a good painting. But Paris is still beautiful, the buildings are so white — it strikes me they are whiter than usual. And with all the flowers coming out, it’s really, really lovely.”

