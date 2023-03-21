I suggest that eliminating the current $160,000 limit on Social Security taxable income would be a fairly simple solution on the revenue side. I never understood why there was a limit. Workers making more than this amount can typically afford to continue paying the tax. As it is now, just when you reach the point at which it’s not as painful to pay the Social Security tax, you don’t have to. It would also eliminate the need to keep increasing the limit to generate more revenue.