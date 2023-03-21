The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Here’s another Social Security fix

March 21, 2023 at 2:27 p.m. EDT
Demonstrators attend a Feb. 24 rally in Bridgewater, N.J. (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MoveOn)

Regarding the March 17 editorial “Social Security is broken. Fixing it doesn’t have to hurt.”:

I suggest that eliminating the current $160,000 limit on Social Security taxable income would be a fairly simple solution on the revenue side. I never understood why there was a limit. Workers making more than this amount can typically afford to continue paying the tax. As it is now, just when you reach the point at which it’s not as painful to pay the Social Security tax, you don’t have to. It would also eliminate the need to keep increasing the limit to generate more revenue.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Karen Gentemann, Reston

Although I applaud the efforts in the March 17 editorial to propose solutions to stabilize Social Security (and I agree with many of them), I think the statement that “in financial reality, the government taps that trust fund via regular borrowing” is somewhat misleading.

In reality, the trust fund has been “investing” the previous surpluses into U.S. Treasury securities. These securities might be debt obligations of the federal government and produce relatively meager returns, but they do provide a “risk-free” return that most other financial entities and institutional investment funds find worthwhile.

Kevin B. Travers, Chicago

Loading...