Regarding the March 17 editorial “Social Security is broken. Fixing it doesn’t have to hurt.”:
Karen Gentemann, Reston
Although I applaud the efforts in the March 17 editorial to propose solutions to stabilize Social Security (and I agree with many of them), I think the statement that “in financial reality, the government taps that trust fund via regular borrowing” is somewhat misleading.
In reality, the trust fund has been “investing” the previous surpluses into U.S. Treasury securities. These securities might be debt obligations of the federal government and produce relatively meager returns, but they do provide a “risk-free” return that most other financial entities and institutional investment funds find worthwhile.
Kevin B. Travers, Chicago