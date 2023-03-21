Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There are no bad indictments

In case you missed the memo, getting indicted for a crime is good now, actually!

That’s the galaxy-brain take that columnist Jennifer Rubin has noticed overpowering the conversation about the charges possibly coming against former president Donald Trump in the Stormy Daniels hush-money case. The thinking goes that Trump’s supporters will rally to his side if he comes under threat, upping his political outlook.

Well, setting aside the teeny, tiny problem of possible conviction, that line still doesn’t make sense. Jen points out that not that many Republican officials are pledging themselves to Trump’s defense; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis even “seemed to delight in repeating the charge that Trump had paid hush money to an adult-film star.”

Besides, an indictment appears more likely to further deflate an already shrinking base instead of reversing the trend.

There’s one person who, wisely, doesn’t seem to have bought into this theory. Trump himself has been melting down on Truth Social, Jen writes, probably because, like any other person facing possible indictment, he isn’t thinking of it as a “winner.”

Columnist Ruth Marcus writes that that’s exactly how the criminal justice system should see Trump in this situation: any other person.

Erring in either direction would be a blow to the integrity of the law. On one side, prosecutors could be so keen to tag the former president with something that they indict on a weak case, bringing a charge they normally wouldn’t with someone else. On the other, there’s also the universe in which prosecutors are so skittish about the consequences of indicting Trump that they don’t bring a charge they would with someone else — also bad. As Ruth writes, “Trump and his allies cannot be permitted to incite their way out of indictment.”

Prosecutors, therefore, should bring the charge if they think it is likely to succeed — even though the case might appear weak or controversial from the outside. Because, amazingly, there’s a tried-and-true way to test the merits of a charge: court.

Chaser: Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has condemned a possible indictment — and has also pleaded for Trump supporters to not protest if one comes. Columnist Greg Sargent wrote that the speaker can’t play both sides for long.

Hang up and hang out

Of the eight minutes it took to cobble together this sentence, unfortunately, about 7½ of them were spent mindlessly scrolling Instagram.

Mostly, this 28-year-old’s feed is a stream of beautiful houses he can’t buy and beautiful pastries he can but probably shouldn’t. But imagine an already self-conscious 13-year-old trawling social media, comparing themselves for hours against the best-of highlights of their peers’ lives and the even-better-of glimpses into influencers’ curated existences. It’s no wonder that teenagers are struggling.

Leana Wen’s latest column explains how dire young people’s mental health has become; in 2021, almost half of high school students reported that their sadness was getting in the way of everyday activities.

Leana, with distressing evidence backing her up, blames social media. But she also presents some strategies to turn things around. My favorite suggestion from her column is the idea of a minimum off-screen time; rather than setting a daily ceiling for teens to be on their phones, set a floor for time spent on more-nourishing activities, such as hanging with friends or going outside.

It’s not just teens feeling malaise these days. Contributing columnist Theodore R. Johnson reports that Americans of all stripes face a “crisis of belonging.”

This might have something to do with social media, too (what doesn’t?), but the problem is bigger than that. It’s thanks to “culture war skirmishes” and “grievance politics,” too, Theodore writes — really, the unraveling of America’s social fabric writ large.

The report Theodore draws from found that 68 percent of Americans feel no national belonging, and that “just 1 in 3 White and Hispanic Americans, and only 1 in 4 Black, Asian and Native Americans feel they are nationally accepted, connected and seen as a good fit for the nation we have.”

Luckily, there are ways we can repair this, too. The first step is as simple as cultivating friendships with people who are different from you. Bonus points if it’s not through a screen.

From journalist and author Sam Quinones’s op-ed on how to fix the fentanyl crisis. In fact, he says there’s only one solution: a huge upturn in U.S.-Mexico cooperation. If the countries could work together to keep U.S. guns and Chinese raw drug materials out of Mexico, the deadly flow would quickly begin to abate.

Chaser: Assistant editor Rob Gebelhoff recently touted a way states could at least try to curb fentanyl deaths: legalizing drug test strips.

Less politics

Alas, there has been no memo that climate change is good now, actually. It remains very, very bad. The latest research from the United Nations reminds us just how bad.

Columnist Eugene Robinson reports that the world is on a path to blow past the 1.5 degrees Celsius to which scientists had once tried to limit global temperature rise. Worse, as emissions continue to increase in China and India, we’re looking at cracking 1.5C by the middle of the next decade.

But because today’s is a solutions-oriented newsletter, there are, of course, better things to do than wallow.

Work with Beijing, Gene urges the United States. Keep pushing the transition to renewables. As soon as it’s feasible, enact a carbon tax. And do it all before we blow past 2 degrees, because reversing temperature change past that “would be like trying to climb a greased pole.”

