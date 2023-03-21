Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nothing gets the congressional juices flowing these days like the partisan gamesmanship around “tough votes” — when members are forced to make a choice between pandering to voters or sticking by party and principles. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Republicans consider it a productive week if the only thing they accomplish is to force some Democrats to break with party orthodoxy and vote to nullify a D.C. crime bill that reduces sentences for carjackings. Or overturn a new Biden administration regulation allowing pension managers to consider supposedly “woke” factors such as the environment and worker rights in their investment decisions. Or take a stand on a toothless resolution denouncing socialism.

In all three instances, Republicans succeeded in bullying enough Democrats into breaking ranks that the resolutions passed. As for the Democrats who stood fast, Republicans savor those votes as fresh material to use in attack ads.

Most of the time, Republicans evince little concern about crime in D.C., or the investment strategies of private pension plans, or the socialism embedded in farm subsidies, defense contracts and small-business loans they champion. In the hyper-partisan hothouse of Capitol Hill, however, nothing is more satisfying than fomenting division in the other party.

By the same logic, party leaders take it as their mission to shield members of their caucus from having to take tough votes of their own. That’s one reason House Republicans won’t produce a budget by the statutory deadline of April 15 — even as they demand unspecified budget cuts from Democrats as a condition for lifting the debt ceiling. My guess is that the GOP-led Budget Committee will never produce a budget, because doing so would require tough votes by mainstream Republicans on deep cuts demanded by the party’s right wing.

Similarly, Senate Democratic leaders, who have spent months warning of the catastrophic consequences of not raising the debt ceiling, refuse to put such a measure before the Democratic-controlled Senate. The reason: It would be such a tough vote for party moderates that it likely would not pass, undermining the Democrats’ debt ceiling narrative.

This gamesmanship around tough votes — avoiding them for your party while forcing them on rivals — has become a strategic obsession of both parties in both chambers.

It consumes inordinate amounts of time, energy and bandwidth of leaders and members, and it draws inordinate amounts of attention from conflict mongers in the mainstream and social media.

It erodes whatever trust and comity remains between the two parties and feeds the cycle of revenge that sustains the partisan blood feud.

Most significant, the gamesmanship helps explain why the most pressing issues facing the country — immigration, crime, climate change, deficits, the solvency of Medicare and Social Security, regulation of Big Tech — are left unaddressed year after year.

It is now common practice, for example, for House leaders to refuse to take up any bill that will force their vulnerable members to take tough votes until the filibuster-constrained Senate has acted first to ensure the vote is not purely symbolic. At the same time, before they send a bill to the floor, Senate leaders want ironclad assurances that the House will take up and pass whatever they send over, without modifications. With neither chamber willing to take the first step, the result is collective dysfunction.

On the rare occasion when some remotely controversial and substantive issue actually makes it to the floor of the House or Senate, leaders typically insist it be considered under rules that allow for no amendments, lest differences of opinion inside the parties be exposed. So-called closed rules, once rare, are now standard procedure in the House, regardless of which party is in the majority. According to data compiled by my Post colleague Paul Kane, the Senate recorded votes on only about 50 non-budget amendments during the past two-year session. In decades past, there were typically hundreds.

In private moments, most members of Congress acknowledge how absurd this empty maneuvering has become. Why bother running for Congress if you’re not willing to take tough votes when you finally get there? Is it worth avoiding tough votes on other people’s bills and amendments if the price you pay is never getting a vote on your own? And what’s the point of jumping through hoops to avoid tough votes if your opponent can conjure up a negative TV spot or viral tweet from wisps of shreds of nothing?

There is no mystery about how to put an end to the gamesmanship: Both parties could simply agree to stop. But it is now so ingrained in the norms and expectations of the Capitol that nobody can imagine anything different. As a result, members of Congress find themselves trapped in a conundrum of their own making — so desperate to hold on to power that they have traded away their ability to exercise it.

