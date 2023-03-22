As a cancer patient, I was disturbed by Allison Langer’s March 14 Health & Science essay, “I survived cancer, and that’s enough to help others.” She tried to make the case that she is a cancer expert because she is a cancer survivor and described a variety of ways she has treated herself, including with massage, energy healing, plant medicine, meditation, oils, pills, retreats and a psychic. She wrote that people with cancer “need to believe in an expert, someone who slew the beast” and implied that, as a survivor, she is such an expert. Her last four words were: “I am your expert.”