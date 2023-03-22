Systemic racism in policing

The Justice Department recently announced the findings of a horrifying report into the pattern and practice of civil rights abuses in the Louisville police department. The New York Times reported on the “use of excessive force; searches based on invalid and so-called no-knock warrants; unlawful car stops, detentions and harassment of people during street sweeps; and broad patterns of discrimination against Black people and those with behavioral health problems.”

Justice separately announced it would add the Memphis Police Department’s special units, implicated in the killing of Tyre Nichols, to the list of police departments it is investigating (e.g., Minneapolis, New York, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Mount Vernon, N.Y., Worcester, Mass., and the Louisiana State Police).

Republicans continue to deny there is such a thing as systemic racism. Well, let’s have a series of hearings to get to the bottom of this. Before racing to the inevitable standoff over police reform (which faltered after the murder of George Floyd), maybe some education for the public and for bury-their-head-in-the-sand lawmakers is warranted. Let’s hear from the Justice Department, crime statisticians, local police departments that have successfully reduced police abuse, community groups and victims’ families.

It seems that rather than engage in a useless back-and-forth with MAGA Republicans who refuse to acknowledge that White people are not the biggest victims of racism, Democrats would do well to put the facts on the table for all to see. After Floyd’s murder, they should have more faith in Americans’ ability to absorb disagreeable facts, confront systemic racism and demand real change. But that likely won’t happen without a broad effort to enlighten lawmakers and voters.