For more than 25 years, I have unsuccessfully appealed the regular property assessment on my home. At each appeal hearing, I explain that my home is not worth what the county says it is. The new assessment is “determined” by recent sales of extensively remodeled homes for resale or McMansions that replaced a teardown. Like many longtime homeowners in my neighborhood, I could never afford to buy my own home based on the county’s assessment. I have told people in the assessment office many times over the years that I would be happy to sell the office my house for the amount it assesses — an amount no one would pay.