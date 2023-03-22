Regarding the March 16 Metro article “Elrich pitches tax hike to cover schools’ needs”:
For more than 25 years, I have unsuccessfully appealed the regular property assessment on my home. At each appeal hearing, I explain that my home is not worth what the county says it is. The new assessment is “determined” by recent sales of extensively remodeled homes for resale or McMansions that replaced a teardown. Like many longtime homeowners in my neighborhood, I could never afford to buy my own home based on the county’s assessment. I have told people in the assessment office many times over the years that I would be happy to sell the office my house for the amount it assesses — an amount no one would pay.
Property taxes should be based on the price paid for the home. Any assessment increase should occur only when the house is sold and has a new price basis. All property taxes and increases should be visible and publicly voted on by politicians who can be held accountable.
How much additional revenue have these annual assessments generated for the county? My taxes have certainly increased more than what Mr. Elrich has proposed. Let’s make property tax increases fair and transparent.
Glenn Easton, Town