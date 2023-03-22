Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

All of a sudden, even though it seemed the world was coming apart, unemployment benefits were expanding, stimulus checks were flowing and the child tax credit was growing. For middle- and upper-class workers especially, remote jobs made the prospect of child care less scary.

It was, columnist Catherine Rampell writes, a better situation than Americans were used to during crises; in fact, it was a better situation “than they usually have during good economies, too.”

Advertisement

Babies ensued. Births jumped by more than 50,000 from 2020 to 2021. But if that uptick in the birthrate is to continue, the government needs to stay generous, Cathy says.

Alas, the policies that put people in the mood are expiring. Making them permanent would allow families “to have the number of children they want, and the economy to have the number of workers it needs.”

An even sharper symptom of the pandemic’s end: Moderna announced it will quadruple the price of its coronavirus vaccine, to $130.

Amy Maxmen of the Council on Foreign Relations writes that the government’s support for the vaccine’s development “came with too few strings attached.” It’s a huge problem in the funding of new drugs: Pharmaceutical firms rely on federal money and research in early stages, then scoop up promising options to turn into profit machines.

Advertisement

Often, they eventually become inaccessible “to Americans who underwrite them in the first place,” Maxmen writes. Mechanisms such as price controls or patent conditions written into development deals could curb that problem.

Alas, it’s too late for the Moderna vaccine. But heeding its cautionary tale could secure savings for Americans on other drugs.

And, clearly, more savings means more babies.

Chaser: While the U.S. birthrate has ticked up, China’s is slumping. Political economist Nicholas Eberstadt explains why.

No, the other kind of oversight

“Oversight” is one of those fun words that can mean opposite things depending on the context. “Oversight of the financial system” could be either the dutiful work of a watchdog, or a reason for you to run to the bank before the FDIC runs out of insurance money.

Advertisement

Columnist Jennifer Rubin writes that House Republicans have certainly turned the meaning on its head — from careful observation into a sloppy neglect of what its committees should actually be looking into. (Hint: Not Hunter Biden.)

But that doesn’t mean Senate Democrats, in charge of their own committees, shouldn’t be doing their best to get “oversight” right side up again. She offers three areas for committees to probe:

Abortion. The Senate should be looking into the devastating consequences of GOP bans stopping women from getting the health care they need. Foreign corruption and influence peddling. Again, Rubin sees no justification for looking into Hunter Biden. Jared Kushner, on the other hand … Systemic racism in policing. The Justice Department’s recent ruling on The Justice Department’s recent ruling on racism within the Louisville police department reveals what is certainly the tip of the iceberg.

If Democrats can cleave to what really matters, perhaps they can … cleave … “oversight” from the Republicans ruining its reputation.

Chaser: Those terms with opposite definitions are called Janus words, and linguistic expert Benjamin Dreyer recently wrote a whole column about them.

The proposal is one of several in the Editorial Board’s recent piece advising that the West crank up sanctions on Russia. The current sanctions regime is working, kind of, but Western democracies need to bleed Vladimir Putin’s economy dry if they are to sap his capacity to attack Ukraine.

Less politics

Of the more than 20 million men’s March Madness brackets that basketball fans (and officemates of basketball fans) submitted for online judging, not a single one remains unbusted. The upset of favorite Purdue by the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, seeded 16th, made sure of that.

Advertisement

Yet even standing amid their tourney detritus, fans are still smiling. The month of madness, contributing columnist Hugh Hewitt writes, is a cherished distraction from the sadness that dogs so many of us all the year round.

His column is a celebration of the undammed emotion of sports, but also of “cooking, exercise — a great book, play or film” — really any of the “affirmations that life, for all its pain, is worth living.” So here’s to breaking brackets, which just might keep hearts from doing the same.

Chaser: Hugh found a lesson of resilience in the NCAA tournament. Former contributing columnist Arthur Brooks found one, too — in Beethoven.

Smartest, fastest

The chips war is coming. The United States needs to weed-whack some red tape if it’s going to win, Steven Rattner writes

A law punishing speech encouraging migrants to stay in the country illegally violates the First Amendment. George Will says it’s in a dangerously crowded club.

Columnist Helaine Olen : You know what America’s kids don’t need? More child labor! But try telling that to Republicans.

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s… The Bye-Ku.

Social safety net —

Want to slip into something

More equitable?

***

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. See you tomorrow!

GiftOutline Gift Article