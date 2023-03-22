The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The Post's View

Opinion The despots of Russia and Belarus cannot jail freedom

By the
|
March 22, 2023 at 4:52 p.m. EDT
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Feb. 28. (Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik/AP)
Listen
4 min

People can be imprisoned, but not their ideas. Dictatorships never seem to figure this out. The latest example comes from Moscow, where Russia’s police ran around on Tuesday searching apartments and arresting a leader of Memorial, the storied human rights group that President Vladimir Putin has been trying to extinguish for years.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Memorial was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year along with human rights groups in Ukraine and Belarus. Formally registered in 1989 in the years of glasnost under Mikhail Gorbachev, Memorial has made it its mission to preserve the memory of Joseph Stalin’s repressions and to defend human rights today. It became Russia’s most important civil organization, a powerful symbol of the ideal that misdeeds of the past won’t be forgotten, nor the lessons. This was anathema to Mr. Putin, the former KGB officer who, during the blossoming of democratic hope in Gorbachev’s years, was serving the security and intelligence agency in Dresden, Germany.

Follow Editorial Board's opinionsFollow

Nine years ago, Mr. Putin began to tighten the vise, labeling Memorial a “foreign agent,” under a law targeting groups receiving financial support from abroad and requiring them to identify as foreign agents. The term was used in Stalin’s day to stigmatize and discredit people as traitors and spies. In 2021, Russia’s Supreme Court ordered Memorial liquidated on grounds that it had repeatedly violated the “foreign agents” law. Its headquarters was closed.

All of this was a pretext to silence an institution that has frequently held the Russian authorities to account for human rights abuses. It has persevered nonetheless. Some of Memorial’s leaders regrouped and resumed work last year under a new entity. They have continued to call attention to unjust detentions and political prisoners, including a political scientist and essayist in St. Petersburg who posted material about the Russian military on social media; three poets who read aloud verses against the Russian war near a statue of Vladimir Mayakovsky in Moscow; and a performance artist whose acts included taking a metaphorical cup of “Tomsk tea” to the Federal Security Service front door when opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned.

Memorial’s persistence was too much for Mr. Putin and the security services that now have outlawed all free expression. On Tuesday, the homes of nine Memorial leaders in Moscow were raided. Oleg Orlov, co-chair of the group’s human rights practice, was charged with “repeatedly discrediting the armed forces,” under a law passed after the invasion of Ukraine last year and used often to silence critics of the war. The charge was related to an article he wrote for a French website and published on Facebook in Russian that condemned the “bloody war unleashed by Putin’s regime in Ukraine” and that said “a victorious fascist Russia would inevitably become a serious security threat not just for its neighbors, but all of Europe.” If found guilty, Mr. Orlov would face up to three years in prison.

Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
Also on the Editorial Board’s agenda
  • The misery of Belarus’s political prisoners should not be ignored.
  • Biden has a new border plan.
  • The United States should keep the pressure on Nicaragua.
  • America’s fight against inflation isn’t over.
  • The Taliban has doubled down on the repression of women.
  • The world’s ice is melting quickly.
Ihar Losik, one of hundreds of young people unjustly jailed in Belarus for opposing Alexander Lukashenko’s dictatorship, attempted suicide but was saved and sent to a prison medical unit, according to the human rights group Viasna. Losik, 30, a blogger who led a popular Telegram channel, was arrested in 2020 and is serving a 15-year prison term on charges of “organizing riots” and “incitement to hatred.” His wife is also a political prisoner. Read more about their struggle — and those of other political prisoners — in a recent editorial.
The Department of Homeland Security has provided details of a plan to prevent a migrant surge along the southern border. The administration would presumptively deny asylum to migrants who failed to seek it in a third country en route — unless they face “an extreme and imminent threat” of rape, kidnapping, torture or murder. Critics allege that this is akin to an illegal Trump-era policy. In fact, President Biden is acting lawfully in response to what was fast becoming an unmanageable flow at the border. Read our most recent editorial on the U.S. asylum system.
Some 222 Nicaraguan political prisoners left that Central American country for the United States in February. President Daniel Ortega released and sent them into exile in a single motion. Nevertheless, it appears that Mr. Ortega let them go under pressure from economic sanctions the United States imposed on his regime when he launched a wave of repression in 2018. The Biden administration should keep the pressure on. Read recent editorials about the situation in Nicaragua.
Inflation remains stubbornly high at 6.4 percent in January. The Federal Reserve’s job is not done in this fight. More interest rate hikes are needed. Read a recent editorial about inflation and the Fed.
Afghanistan’s rulers had promised that barring women from universities was only temporary. But private universities got a letter on Jan. 28 warning them that women are prohibited from taking university entrance examinations. Afghanistan has 140 private universities across 24 provinces, with around 200,000 students. Out of those, some 60,000 to 70,000 are women, the AP reports. Read a recent editorial on women’s rights in Afghanistan.
A new study finds that half the world’s mountain glaciers and ice caps will melt even if global warming is restrained to 1.5 degrees Celsius — which it won’t be. This would feed sea-level rise and imperil water sources for hundreds of millions. Read a recent editorial on how to cope with rising seas, and another on the policies needed to fight climate change.

1/7

End of carousel

Separately, the same determination to quash free expression continues to unfold in neighboring Belarus, whose leader, Alexander Lukashenko, is Mr. Putin’s ally. According to the human rights group Viasna, there are 1,456 political prisoners in Belarus today. One of them, Ihar Losik, a prominent journalist and blogger, attempted suicide in recent days. His lawyer was arrested. Two leading editors of a website, Maryna Zolatava and Lyudmila Chekina of Tut.by, who have both spent nearly two years in pretrial detention, were each sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges of distributing material harming national security. But the real reason was their honest journalism.

On Wednesday, the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights published a report on the grim situation in Belarus. It found “systematic, widespread and gross human rights violations” during and after the 2020 presidential election, which Mr. Lukashenko stole from the legitimate victors, a ticket led by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. Over the past 2½ years, the report found, authorities under Mr. Lukashenko have “arbitrarily arrested and detained tens of thousands of people, many of whom for taking part peacefully in demonstrations related to the 2020 presidential elections.”

All of these arrests represent difficulty and trauma for those unjustly thrown in jail. But police searches and arrests cannot suppress an idea — or the desire of people to live free of the despots ruling Russia and Belarus.

The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board

Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.

Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy, legal affairs, energy, the environment, health care); Lee Hockstader (European affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; and Molly Roberts (technology and society).

Loading...