Afghan girls’ long way to school

Sit for a moment with this photo.

You’ll notice the book, somewhere between pink and purple and bound opposite to the way you’re probably accustomed. The book is held in a hand, even after the hand (and the person attached) has fallen asleep. That person — with a pink-purple cover, too — must have been exhausted enough to conk out on an awfully uncomfortable-looking floor.

It’s from contributing columnist Shabana Basij-Rasikh’s latest piece. The photo is hers. The girl is hers, too, in a way; she’s one of the students at the school for Afghan girls that Shabana runs. The moment captured here was at an airport in 2021, right as the whole institution was relocating from Afghanistan to Rwanda.

Now, it’s one year after the Taliban closed schools for girls beyond sixth grade in Afghanistan, and Shabana is reflecting on the “ghost life” girls and women have been consigned to since.

Schools have been driven underground again, and the women who were secret students in the 1990s are now risking their lives to educate the next generation. Other women and girls are making the hard choice to flee Afghanistan, including to Shabana’s school in Rwanda.

Both kinds of resistance give Shabana hope. Seeking education means “claim[ing] the dignity no darkness can eclipse,” she writes. And today’s girls are as hungry to learn as the students from the ’90s, or the one captured two years ago snoozing with her book.

Chaser: Explore Shabana’s entire archive. Put together, it’s a striking chronicle of the journey of Afghan girls since Kabul’s fall.

Liberté, fraternité, solidarité

incredible how the french have truly *perfected* the art of striking pic.twitter.com/xtk4qIY3gd — juan (@juanbuis) January 20, 2023

To the barricades! Or, at least to the streets of Paris in an orderly fashion! That’s where France-based columnist Rokhaya Diallo has been protesting the past few months, along with millions more marching against President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed cuts to the country’s pension system.

In recent days, demonstrating feels even more essential. Lacking public support, Macron circumvented the legislature to enact his reforms, a move Rokhaya calls “an insult to the entire nation.” Now protests are of not just France’s pension plan, but France’s liberal order.

If France right now is a lesson in how to stand up for democracy, Israel is an example of how not to, Israeli journalist Gershom Gorenberg writes. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s overriding of democratic checks makes Macron look like a master of consensus.

But the opposition in Israel, at least officially, has favored hasty compromise, agreeing to a proposal that would meet Netanyahu most of the way toward the autocracy he aspires to. Netanyahu hasn’t agreed to it, but you can bet that when he’s ready to come to the table, that will be the starting point from which he tries to negotiate himself even closer to his authoritarian dream.

Gorenberg says the opposition should withdraw its plan, and get out in the streets to “join the protest leaders in clear demands.” Gotta say — sounds a lot like France.

If parents are exhausted from all of their trips to the doc, imagine how the doc must feel. Alyssa Rosenberg’s latest column empathizes, explaining the battering that pediatricians bore during a grueling winter of covid, RSV and more.

Fixing the problem won’t be easy; it involves fighting a health-care system that rarely incentivizes the care kids actually need, and that pays their physicians the lowest salaries of any medical specialty. But Alyssa suggests ways that parents, despite their own exhaustion, can work to make pediatricians’ lives as easy as possible.

Chaser: Pediatrics is so much more than coughs and tonsils. In 2021, gay Christian pediatrician Terrance Weeden wrote about defending gender-affirming care for adolescents.

More politics

Ever been to Queen Creek, Ariz.? Great city — America’s third-fastest growing! Good shopping, good food, walkable and a killer rodeo. Also, it’s the key to the future of this country’s urban-rural divide.

Columnist Henry Olsen just spent a few days in the city, and that was what he got there (along with, hopefully, some of the barbecue he mentions). Tensions are everywhere you look in these frontier towns, where suburban growth butts up against an old, rural way of life, because, as Henry writes in the understatement of the year, “Working on a team at Intel is nothing like roping a calf on a cattle ranch.”

But unless they want our national divisions to intensify, the horsemen and desk jockeys need to listen to Henry and find a way to get along.

Chaser: The urban-rural tension wasn’t working for contributing columnist and longtime Arizona resident Fernanda Santos. Read why she and her child decamped for a more tolerant New York City.

