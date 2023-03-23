Alissa Quart wrote in her March 17 Friday Opinion essay, “ How ditching America’s ‘bootstraps’ myth can open up politics ,” that “the bootstrapping story has captured American imaginations for a reason. But it is a tale that erases the roles of our parents, teachers and caretakers, as well as the part that wealth, gender, race, inherited property and a whole cache of related opportunities play in our lives.”

She had a valid point, but I think she went too far in calling the bootstrap concept a myth. Certainly, the extreme is those who believe they are solely responsible for their own successes. As Ms. Quart pointed out, success requires support from many. (A village? A city? A gender? A race? A country?)

But I also think with their own ideas and inventiveness, some transcend their environment to produce lasting results. I believe a culture of freedom, which we mostly enjoy, encourages this. For them, the American Dream is real. We only have to look at Post owner Jeff Bezos, who started by selling books and ended up with a worldwide company worth billions. Certainly Mr. Bezos had help. Who doesn’t? But without him, would Amazon exist? I doubt it.