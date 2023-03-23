The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The FBI should stay in D.C.

March 23, 2023 at 2:03 p.m. EDT
The courtyard of the J. Edgar Hoover Building, the headquarters of the FBI in D.C. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Regarding the March 17 op-ed by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark R. Warner of Virginia, “The FBI’s new headquarters should be in Springfield”:

Downtown D.C., with many unused and underused first-class office buildings, as well as several large prospective construction sites, would be the lowest-cost and least-disruptive relocation option for the FBI.

Not only could the move to larger, more secure and upgraded facilities take place in small increments, but there also would be no need (or expense) for any current FBI staff to relocate their residences. Sustained commuting via Metro, rather than adding more cars to our already-saturated road system, would be the icing on the cake.

Why encourage a fight between Virginia and Maryland, when a stay-where-you-are solution is staring you in the face?

Stephen Rattien, Washington

