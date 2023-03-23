History reflects humankind’s most tragic flaw: Humans are incapable of protecting themselves from themselves. In the same vein, it might be that humankind will be unable to survive the human-caused destruction of a facet of nature crucial to life: its atmosphere. There is overwhelming reason to feel doomed, and we had better darn well do everything we can to attack the phenomenon of climate change, and fast! The immediate and urgent priority is not creating a new future, but trying to save what we have.