Regarding Rebecca Solnit’s March 19 op-ed, “What if climate change meant not doom — but abundance?”:
Harry Flickinger, Gaithersburg
Climate advocacy groups might well consider Rebecca Solnit’s admonition. She promotes a national shift in perspective from material wealth to nonmaterial well-being (e.g., security; social connectivity; leisure; spirituality; mental, emotional and physical health). Although many climate groups mention the importance of such a shift, mainstream climate policies are associated with “austerity” (higher fossil-fuel-energy costs, less convenient energy services, loss of individual freedoms). This perception is promoted by interests opposing ambitious climate policies: Absence of a positive vision makes it easy to take hold.
The last time Americans were united in austerity for a common purpose was World War II. President Jimmy Carter was pilloried for telling Americans to turn down their thermostats during the Arab oil embargo. Societal divisions around coronavirus-related restrictions foreshadow opposition to climate actions perceived as sacrifice for the common good.
Any shift in consciousness favoring well-being over wealth is unlikely to be led by politicians. Ms. Solnit suggested that we need to draw upon the strength of connection and generosity that many people experience in the face of immediate disasters. But there’s more: Many young people place a higher value on nonmaterial well-being than previous generations did. Elders, including me, can attest that toward the end of life, nonmaterial well-being becomes more important than material wealth. Visual and performing arts offer diverse ways to envision and communicate this shift. These and other efforts are needed to build a vision of abundance in a low-carbon world.
Keith Kozloff, Takoma Park