The superintendent should be able to guarantee that a safe environment is available for all students and staff, but that isn’t the case. The March 19 Metro article “ Students: Construction causes illness ” reported that students at Poolesville had nausea and headaches during school construction. Children can’t get a superior education if they have trouble concentrating due to toxic vapor exposure. Covering up the smell with questionable additives isn’t the answer, either.

Montgomery County school officials insult parents and the community when they claim safety is their top priority. Clearly it isn’t. Students are getting sick at school. Yet school officials found the means to shut down the roofing activities until the students’ spring musical performance was over “to support their hard work.” Shutting down construction for the show but not for instruction time doesn’t make sense. School officials should stop the double talk and take immediate action to close the construction site or move the children to a safe location. Anything less is to ignore the health and safety of the students and staff at Poolesville.