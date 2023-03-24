Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

‘A chilling glimpse of post-Roe America’

I picture that in the office of columnist Ruth Marcus, our foremost interpreter of the courts and specifically their campaign against reproductive rights, there’s a Break-In-Case-Of-Emergency glass case. What’s inside is labeled (in red, of course) “‘Handmaid’s Tale’ analogy.”

Well, Ruth has shattered the glass. Her latest column is an analysis of the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s close call with forbidding abortions even to save the life of a pregnant woman. Ultimately, the sliver of an exception survived, but only by one vote and amid chilling argumentation in the dissent, which left Ruth with a feeling “closer to rage than it is to relief.”

The handmaid comparison comes in because Oklahoma almost required women to be literally dying before they can undergo a lifesaving abortion. As a bare majority of the jurists pointed out, that’s akin to requiring a physician to wait until a choking victim is turning blue before clearing their airway.

That’s already the case with abortion in Texas, where a group of women have sued for having what they say was potentially lifesaving care withheld. As Ruth asks, “No matter what you believe about when life begins, in what world does this kind of moral calculus make sense?”

It’s a world columnist Alexandra Petri envisioned — one in which women are no longer women, but just “vessels” — a couple of years ago, the night before Dobbs was argued before the Supreme Court.

The whole thing is prescient, as the everywoman that Alex imagines contemplates all the things she had come to believe in the preceding half-century of guaranteed abortion rights. But one line really jumps out now: “She had begun to feel that she would definitely be able to use medical science to avoid dying.”

That promise is hanging by a thread in Oklahoma. “Better than the alternative,” Ruth writes. But everyone knows where her analogy eventually leads.

How do you solve a problem like the Donald?

Imagine that instead of pushing the disruptive, unfit Maria from the convent, her fellow “Sound of Music” nuns were rushing to the Salzburg dailies to inform them that “Any charges that Maria is a flibbertigibbet are politically motivated, and frankly a weaponization of the abbey’s authority against her.”

That’s basically what’s happening with Donald Trump and his should-be Republican rivals for the 2024 nomination, who by all means ought to be sending the former president off to be a governess somewhere.

In fact, columnist Dana Milbank writes, for a shining moment last week it seemed Trump might be down for the count after denunciations by Ron DeSantis and Mike Pence. But then Trump decreed that he would be arrested this past Tuesday, and Republicans fumbled over themselves to “bring Trump back from the political dead.”

If you’re squeamish about obsequiousness, Dana’s collection of elected officials’ defenses might be a tough read. Otherwise, it’ll be a master class in how to make things “all about Donald Trump — again.”

Columnist Eugene Robinson says that if Republicans want Trump’s influence to ebb, they can’t simply refrain from gassing him up; they have to punch back. The man is a mud-wrestler, Gene writes, and trying to stay clean above the fray is only going to get you … dirty clothes — and a big loss. You might as well put up a fight in the mud.

His potential primary rivals might be waiting for state or federal prosecutors to knock Trump out for them, but “there’s no way of knowing whether this is a reasonable bet,” Gene writes. So they need to get to calling him what he is: a bully and a liar. A will-o'-the-wisp, even. A clown!

Chaser: The Post Pundit Power Ranking predicted the nine most formidable Republicans in a nomination race without Trump

Wow! What an impressive and totally legitimate sweep!

Who are we kidding? Xi, and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, for that matter, are clearly authoritarians running undemocratic systems. But, Josh Rogin asks in his latest column … who are they kidding?

When Xi and Putin met this week in Moscow, each talked up the other’s “reelection” prospects. The charade might be laughable, but what underlies it is scary, Josh writes: “They are attempting to redefine the world’s understanding of what ‘democracy’ means.”

Chaser: Fareed Zakaria’s big takeaway from the Xi-Putin summit? The two are coming after the dollar’s supremacy in the global financial system.

Less politics

When Martin Baron took over The Washington Post as executive editor in 2013, he brought a lot of daring, challenging ideas to the paper. Now, he’s back in the Opinion pages with perhaps his most daring assertion yet: Objectivity is still good.

What was once the bedrock of this profession is increasingly questioned. As Baron writes, “journalists — particularly a rising generation — are repudiating the standard to which we routinely, and resolutely, hold others.”

Younger journalists say the M.O. of strict objectivity prevents their historically diverse cohort from letting their own identities and experiences guide reporting to real, deep truth. But Baron attempts to dismantle that argument, going a whole century back to defend objectivity “as it was originally defined.”

That doesn’t mean neutrality, or both-sidesism, Baron says. It means going where the facts lead us, and presenting that real, deep truth.

Chaser: Another former editor of The Post, Leonard Downie Jr., recently came to a different conclusion about objectivity’s utility.

Smartest, fastest

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

You all can call me:

Trump, a name I call myself

(But you’re Meatball Ron)

Plus! A Friday bye-ku (Fri-ku!) from reader Bill B. of Delray Beach, Fla.:

Grand juries? Secret.

But I’ll tell you everything.

— Anonymous source

***

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. Have a great weekend!

