The patients at the Johns Hopkins Post-Acute COVID-19 Team (PACT) clinic are characterized in the March 19 front-page article “ Long covid’s severity easing ” as “rich, White, and able to access medical care.” What enables access to medical care? Having a physician’s referral seems essential. I spent hours on the telephone with the Hopkins appointment system without success. To get access to the PACT, we finally contacted a friend in a distant state who is an eminent professor of medicine at another university. He had contacts at Hopkins and helped make a link for my wife to the PACT clinic, which has been lifesaving.

I was part of the medical establishment in another city and another state. Coming to Baltimore, we found the difficulties in establishing our own personal medical care. We had five primary care physicians in six years. Four left their practices; the fifth was unavailable when needed. How do people who are not part of the medical system — and are not rich and White — find help when those who are knowledgeable with the medical system are themselves frustrated?