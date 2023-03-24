Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The March 18 editorial “Let Arlington grow” compared Arlington to major metropolitan areas that are much larger in size, with the implicit assumption that we share identical capabilities. Arlington County is less than half the area of D.C. and the other cities mentioned in the editorial. Our capacity to accommodate greatly increased housing density countywide is finite and limited.

The editorial implied that many citizens are anti-growth. Many Arlingtonians favor smart growth in and adjacent to our transportation corridors, which has been the award-winning plan the county has implemented for decades. Despite the emotional fervor of the “missing middle” debate, no one is arguing against the need for affordable housing. The question was whether to open the floodgates to much greater density countywide when it is clear the plan did not have uniform citizen support, nor an adequate study of the prospective impacts. The editorial noted very real concerns about squeezing up to six families onto small, single-family lots that are not close to mass transit and already have aged water infrastructure and crowded schools.

Even though the Arlington County Board has made its decision, there are important implementation details to be worked out by the county staff, addressing related issues such as green space and other options for affordable housing. After such a divisive debate, the Arlington County Board should now take a lesson from Ellen M. Bozman, icon of progressive and pragmatic governance in Arlington and namesake of the building where the board works. Bozman always supported diversity, inclusiveness and smart growth in Arlington, but she also was a leader in promoting the “Arlington way” of actively seeking compromise when there were strong feelings and conflicting data on both sides, as is the case here. The board should initiate a fast-track effort to bring citizen leaders from both sides to advise the county as the new zoning becomes a reality, and ensure that upcoming decisions are true to Arlington’s commitment to smart growth and housing equity. In a county such as Arlington, a consensus-driven group such as this would be progress.

Bob Benson, Arlington

Before The Post editorialized about the benefits of denser population growth in Arlington, it should have considered what is missing in the “Missing Middle” proposal: infrastructure.

Ask Dominion Energy where the extra electrical power is going to come from. The electric lines and telephone poles in our neighborhood were installed in 1951. When we get hit by a hurricane, we go without power for days on end. Now we are supposed to increase consumption manyfold? Where is the clean water going to come from when we get these multifamily dwellings? Where does the sewage go? More trash cans we can live with, but American Disposal Services — which picks up the trash, garbage and recycling — already seems to be running at full tilt. Right away, the county will need to renegotiate its contract once developers begin marketing multifamily homes. They will need more trucks, more personnel and larger processing centers.

Beware. The costs of denser population growth are going to be enormous.

Kenneth Suskin, Arlington

The ad urbem gibe (“One San Francisco is enough”) at the conclusion of the March 18 editorial “Let Arlington grow” was a fitting non sequitur. County leaders should not wait for the “felicitous scenario” in which market forces lead to more housing at lower prices before they address the potential strain on infrastructure, schools and tree canopy.

Under the current rules, where those single-family “monstrosities” are allowed by right, the tree canopy in Arlington has been hammered over the past decade. Why not integrate a solution now by limiting the size of new single-family housing while enabling greater density for multifamily construction?

David C. Summers, Arlington

