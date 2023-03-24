The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The Post's View

Opinion D.C. needs hundreds more police officers. Here’s how to do it right.

By the
|
March 24, 2023 at 5:22 p.m. EDT
Washington, D.C., Police Chief Robert J. Contee III appears at a news conference March 8 along with Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D). (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)
Listen
6 min

The Metropolitan Police Department has 411 fewer officers than three years ago because of attrition and struggles in attracting recruits. The force is the smallest it has been in decades, with fewer than 3,400 sworn officers, and D.C. is more dangerous as a result. With 90 percent of D.C. residents now describing the crime problem as serious, it will take years of concerted efforts to rebuild the department.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Other statistics also tell the story: The average response time for top-priority calls is one minute and 40 seconds slower than in 2019. The typical patrol officer is responding to 23 percent more calls than five years ago. To perform tasks deemed mission critical, officers had to work more than 1.1 million overtime hours each of the past three years — the equivalent of about 550 additional officers annually.

All of this forces D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III to make agonizing choices about whether to fill vacancies in important units such as special operations and investigations, to build cases, or deploy more beat cops to hotspots, where a visible presence might deter criminal activity. Chief Contee laments that overworking his team with forced overtime isn’t just expensive for the city; the inevitable burnout increases his officers’ compassion fatigue and raises the risks that they make the wrong split-second decisions about using force.

Washington has more officers per capita than many other cities, but the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, offered a reminder of the capital city’s special status as a target — and its unique needs. Massive protests have become routine in recent years. And don’t forget perennial presidential motorcades.

Follow Editorial Board's opinionsFollow

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has set a goal of 4,000 officers, the number the city had in 2013. On Wednesday, she proposed a budget for next year that includes $5.4 million in additional bonuses for new hires and $1.2 million to expand educational incentives. This is on top of a $30 million investment in last year’s budget for hiring recruits, luring back retired officers and expanding the Cadet Corps program to prepare local high school seniors for the police academy.

The D.C. Council approved funding to hire 347 new officers during the current fiscal year, but the department isn’t on track to get that many into the ranks. Retirements and resignations mean the net gain may be at best a few dozen.

Money can only help so much. The department already offers $20,000 signing bonuses for new officers, $5,000 bonuses for cadets who complete the police academy, housing allowances for new recruits to buy homes in D.C. and tuition reimbursements. A new contract last summer raised police salaries 10 percent over three years and guarantees an automatic 5 percent bump after five years on the job. Starting pay in D.C. jumped from $62,000 to $67,000 — higher than in neighboring counties such as Fairfax in Virginia or Prince George’s in Maryland.

Nor does policing lend itself to perks — such as the option to do the job from home — that are increasingly available in other lines of work.

One good idea is to civilianize many tasks currently performed by police. D.C. has been diverting some non-emergency 911 calls to mental health professionals. A telephone reporting unit has expanded to handle more types of police reports without having to dispatch officers. Other agencies now pick up calls for service related to minor crashes and parking complaints.

Ms. Bowser’s budget proposes $2.1 million and 18 additional staffers to support civilianization efforts. Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), who chairs the public safety committee, thinks civilians could help domestic violence victims fill out paperwork for civil protection orders. And the D.C. auditor has contracted with a Michigan criminologist to conduct a comprehensive study on staffing that might help identify more efficiencies.

The biggest change that’s needed, however, is cultural. Nationally, morale has fallen and recruitment challenges risen, as highly publicized incidents of police misconduct overshadow the fact that most officers perform a vital role with honor and professionalism.

Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
Also on the Editorial Board’s agenda
  • The misery of Belarus’s political prisoners should not be ignored.
  • Biden has a new border plan.
  • The United States should keep the pressure on Nicaragua.
  • America’s fight against inflation isn’t over.
  • The Taliban has doubled down on the repression of women.
  • The world’s ice is melting quickly.
Ihar Losik, one of hundreds of young people unjustly jailed in Belarus for opposing Alexander Lukashenko’s dictatorship, attempted suicide but was saved and sent to a prison medical unit, according to the human rights group Viasna. Losik, 30, a blogger who led a popular Telegram channel, was arrested in 2020 and is serving a 15-year prison term on charges of “organizing riots” and “incitement to hatred.” His wife is also a political prisoner. Read more about their struggle — and those of other political prisoners — in a recent editorial.
The Department of Homeland Security has provided details of a plan to prevent a migrant surge along the southern border. The administration would presumptively deny asylum to migrants who failed to seek it in a third country en route — unless they face “an extreme and imminent threat” of rape, kidnapping, torture or murder. Critics allege that this is akin to an illegal Trump-era policy. In fact, President Biden is acting lawfully in response to what was fast becoming an unmanageable flow at the border. Read our most recent editorial on the U.S. asylum system.
Some 222 Nicaraguan political prisoners left that Central American country for the United States in February. President Daniel Ortega released and sent them into exile in a single motion. Nevertheless, it appears that Mr. Ortega let them go under pressure from economic sanctions the United States imposed on his regime when he launched a wave of repression in 2018. The Biden administration should keep the pressure on. Read recent editorials about the situation in Nicaragua.
Inflation remains stubbornly high at 6.4 percent in January. The Federal Reserve’s job is not done in this fight. More interest rate hikes are needed. Read a recent editorial about inflation and the Fed.
Afghanistan’s rulers had promised that barring women from universities was only temporary. But private universities got a letter on Jan. 28 warning them that women are prohibited from taking university entrance examinations. Afghanistan has 140 private universities across 24 provinces, with around 200,000 students. Out of those, some 60,000 to 70,000 are women, the AP reports. Read a recent editorial on women’s rights in Afghanistan.
A new study finds that half the world’s mountain glaciers and ice caps will melt even if global warming is restrained to 1.5 degrees Celsius — which it won’t be. This would feed sea-level rise and imperil water sources for hundreds of millions. Read a recent editorial on how to cope with rising seas, and another on the policies needed to fight climate change.

1/7

End of carousel

A reform passed by the D.C. Council in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd made it easier for the chief to discipline and fire officers for misconduct. It stripped the police union of its traditional role in shaping the disciplinary process through contract negotiations. Under the old system, officers could appeal discipline through independent arbitration, which frustrated commanders who routinely had to reinstate officers they’d fired for cause. One of the union’s top priorities is putting the disciplinary process back on the bargaining table. We strongly oppose this. It should be easier, not harder, to get rid of the truly bad apples.

The other complaint by the police union is that D.C. is creating a searchable database of disciplinary records. The fear is that small infractions could tar otherwise-stellar officers and that cops will therefore transfer to other police departments that do not maintain such a database. The solution is not to reduce transparency but expand it. Make the database national so that officers cannot move around to avoid accountability.

One small but significant change that could reassure D.C. officers who are concerned about the additional scrutiny they are under is to allow them once again to review their body-camera footage before filing police reports. This will ensure their recollections are consistent with what’s on tape, and also make it easier to successfully prosecute cases. There could be an exception for officer-involved shootings.

Under no circumstances should D.C. reduce standards to sign up more officers. In the late 1980s, politicians panicked amid a crime wave. Congress voted to withhold $430 million in federal payments to the District in 1989 and again for 1990 until about 1,800 new cops were brought onto the force. The city accepted scores of flawed applicants who had no business carrying a badge or a gun, including drug dealers. Full background checks weren’t completed in many cases. Some rookies didn’t know how to cuff suspects. Several officers from the classes of 1989 and 1990 wound up going to prison.

Chief Contee remembers this period and promises to never weaken standards, even as he warns that it could take more than a decade to get back to 3,800 officers. As urgent as the need is to bring in hundreds more officers, it is vital to take the time to get it right.

The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board

Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.

Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy, legal affairs, energy, the environment, health care); Lee Hockstader (European affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; and Molly Roberts (technology and society).

Loading...