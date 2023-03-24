Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Hey, people, is anyone awake there? The March 11 front-page article “Troubles torment Trump on legal, political fronts” referred to “private conservations and public declarations.” What is a “private conservation”? Maybe the authors meant “private conversations”?

To add insult to injury, on the same front page, the caption for the photograph that accompanied the article “A hidden toll on Ukraine’s soldiers” identified the woman on the left as the doctor’s mother and the one on the right as his girlfriend. Really? Did someone flip the photo, or doesn’t anyone proof the captions?

It’s bad enough that all of the news these days is depressing, but having to navigate the myriad daily errors has left me wanting to recycle the paper after reading only the comics.

Jean B. Bernard, Chevy Chase

Too many Gens, too little time

The March 7 Style article “Smithsonian’s attempt to draw the eyes of Gen Z” nowhere defined Gen Z, so I resorted to Wikipedia, which said:

“Generation Z (or more commonly Gen Z for short), colloquially known as zoomers, is the demographic cohort succeeding Millennials and preceding Generation Alpha. Researchers and popular media use the mid-to-late 1990s as starting birth years and the early 2010s as ending birth years. Most members of Generation Z are children of Generation X.”

So all is clear!

Why does The Post continue to muddy up a topic by unnecessarily using obscure, esoteric labels for different age groups when, as in this case, “young adults” or “the young” would be so much clearer? Few readers are demographers.

I drafted this in a heated moment and put it aside, but Helaine Olen’s reference in her March 15 Wednesday Opinion column, “Vanishing phone customer support is driving us all insane,” to “millennials and Gen Zers” instead of simply “the young,” annoyed again.

Julian Blackwood, McLean

Who’s watching the sky for us?

Regarding John Kelly’s March 9 Metro column, “As the sun goes down on the Skywatch column, meet the author behind it”:

All hail Blaine P. Friedlander Jr., Skywatch columnist of many years! His was one of the first columns I read in the morning Post, and I often saved it to remind me to step out on my balcony that evening to look at the night sky — or that morning, if I were up early enough.

Friedlander might not have been an astronomer, but he brought the stars and the moon to me and to his many followers. I was sorry to read that Skywatch is ending. I hope The Post can find another well-informed skywatcher to write a similar column.

Thank you, Mr. Friedlander.

William N. Butler, Frederick

John Kelly’s March 9 Metro column introduced readers to Blaine P. Friedlander Jr., who has been writing The Post’s Skywatch monthly astronomy column since 1986. It’s hard to overstate what Friedlander’s column has meant to me all these decades. It inspired me to take an astronomy class, to purchase a quality telescope (a Newtonian reflector) and, most important of all, to gaze up into the heavens on clear nights, to find the moon, planets, constellations and comets that Friedlander told us to look for. His column gave clear and concise information on the coming month’s events, both celestial and here in the Washington region. On behalf of my fellow stargazers and myself, I thank Friedlander and Geoff Chester, his “expert witness” from the Naval Observatory.

Kelly wrote that The Post planned to discontinue the Skywatch column. Please say it isn’t so! Occasional posts by the Capital Weather Gang will not be same as one column each month with all the information together. I have passed down my love of astronomy to my three sons and now to my two young granddaughters. In this age of climate change and environmental disasters, The Post should continue a column such as Skywatch that nurtures a love of the outside world.

Roxanne Nersesian Paul, Vienna

I was very sorry to read of Blaine P. Friedlander Jr.’s retirement and the consequent demise of his excellent Skywatch column. Surely, The Post cares enough about its readers to find someone soon to take over the heavens beat, because otherwise, how am I supposed to know what that very bright object is about 30 degrees up from the horizon in the western sky these past several nights?

Jeff Moore, Washington

We consider these brackets busted

The March 13 Sports section included the following quote hyping the NCAA basketball tournament insert: “The men’s and women’s brackets, team previews, best bets, snubs and John Feinstein. What else do you need?”

Let me tell you what else I need. I need the full roster information on all players and teams that The Post regularly printed in the NCAA section for years. This year’s insert didn’t even include team records in either the men’s or women’s brackets.

Tom Ryan, Annandale

Touting The Post’s March 13 special section on the NCAA basketball championships, the top of that day’s Sports section noted, “The men’s and women’s brackets, team previews, best bets, snubs and John Feinstein. What else do you need?” Until a few years ago, that special section also included capsule reviews, key players and stats for all 68 teams in the men’s tournament. It was a handy resource for bracket-filling and for context when watching early-round games with teams that usually don’t get much national attention. Since you asked, that’s what else I need. Please bring this back next year!

Art Stern, Falls Church

Education Department was Carter’s best domestic victory

Since the news of former president Jimmy Carter’s failing health, many have written about him being recognized more for his work after his presidency than for what he did during his term in office. Though I agree that his life will always be remembered for his passion for helping others, let’s not forget his most important domestic victory.

I am fortunate to best remember Carter for his work in the creation of the 13th Cabinet-level federal department. I will always remember him pulling out the “E” from the Cabinet department of Health, Education, and Welfare. I was chairman of the Department of Education Coalition.

The night that the Education Department legislation was passed, he called from Camp David just to congratulate the coalition. The legislation was important because it gave education the voice it deserved at the highest level of our government.

Though education is a local and state responsibility, elevating it to the Cabinet table was and will continue to be beneficial to all our children. Yes, the federal government should not control education, but it shouldn’t ignore it, either.

Carter’s efforts to add education to the Cabinet were a milestone in the legacy of a gentle soul.

Allan S. Cohen, Potomac

Praise for a report with refreshing details

The March 4 front-page article about the young Palestinians taking up arms against the military forces that are occupying their land in severe contravention of the laws of occupation and international statutes, “A new kind of threat in West Bank,” was very good. It reported on conversations with many of the resisters, their family members, neighbors and various experts. It really was about these Palestinians, rather than just about Israel’s adversaries. Congratulations on breaking free of the one-sided perspective and lifting some of the U.S. media darkness that blocks the birth of democracy for Palestinians.

It would be wonderful if The Post could follow up with more stories about these people that delve into their reality beyond the threat they might pose to their occupiers.

Steve France, Cabin John

The writer is a member of the Episcopal Peace Fellowship Palestine-Israel Network.

I commend the authors of the front-page article on the West Bank for their thorough research and The Post for giving prominence to the thoughtful results of their work. This article was strong in its reporting and analysis. Most important, it provided context from multiple perspectives and history of the problem, going all the way back to 1948.

My wife and I were married in Jerusalem in 1966 and lived in the city during the turmoil and change of 1967 to 1968. We feel compassion for the Israeli Jews and for the Palestinians who live in this territory between the Mediterranean Sea and Jordan. We often despair the U.S. media’s superficial reporting on the region. We understand why there is focus on the most dramatic and alarming events. It remains necessary, however, to give readers and broadcast audiences background for understanding the deep significance of the changes taking place.

David Mack, Washington

A bit of clarity amid the digital fog

I am not a technophobe, but I am at kindergarten level when it comes to my knowledge and expertise. Michael J. Coren’s March 16 Climate Coach column, “Apple at forefront with behind-the-scenes ‘Clean Energy Charging’ for iPhones,” brought clarity to the fog of how the digital world works and can work, crediting Apple with proving that ordinary people, each one of us, can make a difference, even if we don’t realize we are doing it. It should be required reading for all Luddites and disbelievers in science.

If even half of what the Climate Coach illuminates works as intended and delivers results, rewarding people who plug their phones and devices into an intelligent electricity grid, what an incredibly talented and dedicated generation we will have working for us.

Helen Dalton, Potomac

‘Trial of the century?’ Hardly.

In her March 5 op-ed, “From a fateful phone video, a murder conviction,” Kathleen Parker said the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh was “the trial of the century” and had riveted “the world.” This might seem trivial, but I believe that this wording, while common, reflects poorly on fine journalism.

“Trial of the century” is often claimed and very rarely true. Most of the world, in all probability, did not follow this story, and implying that it did made the columnist look silly, which I am sure she is not.

Helge Ogrim, Oslo, Norway

The optics of D.C. crime

In his March 16 Thursday Opinion essay, “I helped revise the D.C. criminal code. Biden and Bowser are wrong.,” Paul Butler complained about the federal government’s usurpation of D.C.’s home rule by rejecting the D.C. Council’s revised criminal code, for which he was a consultant over the past five years. His explanation of the controversial changes made perfect sense, but I had to read his essay to understand them, even though the media has been covering this for weeks.

Also, I wish he had addressed the optics. Public opinion in the United States swings on a pendulum, and people are sick of seeing all the murders in the news seemingly every day. It does not matter that the rate of violent crime might be down from 1990s levels. If you are murdered during a carjacking or just walking down 14th Street and get caught in a shootout, you’re still dead. If a MAGA Republican gets elected president and the Republicans get full control of Congress, they could bring back “stop and frisk” laws and racial profiling.

Burt J. Mazia, Rockville

Get ‘Fuzzy’ again, get funny again

My vote for a comic strip to replace “Dilbert” is “Get Fuzzy” by Darby Conley. It’s really funny! And The Post used to carry it. There was a hue and cry when it was canceled several years ago. I’ve managed to stop crying, but I still hue a little. So why not reconsider?

Gerald Trabucco, Springfield

Keep your feelings to yourself

Okay, so The Post needs to attract attention to articles. But please stop editorializing the articles via headlines ascribing motivations to the participants, e.g., “McCarthy aims to thread needle in visit with Taiwanese leader” [news, March 12]. Did Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) say he was trying to thread the needle? Why not tell us the facts?

Perhaps instead of eliminating Sunday sections, The Post should add a new section: News, where readers can get the straight story without injected opinions.

Grant Tate, Charlottesville

Good story, not-so-good headline

The headline on the March 11 Style article about the Red Truck Bakery, “Va. bakery harassed for catering to BLM,” found Brian Noyes guilty of “catering” (cute wordplay on the circumstance) to a Black Lives Matter group. The information, rather than the expressed feelings, in the article suggested just the opposite and highlighted the growing concern over the great societal divide in America.

Noyes at one time was a person of some responsibility at The Post. He then went on to establish a business of national note and serve as an active member of the community. He asked to meet with the person who objected to his perceived “catering.” He advocated for the privacy right of a teenage employee; he paid his employees for service time lost in this idiocy.

Jennifer Blevins Ragle, whose accomplishments seem to be encounters with the legal system, chose to bully a teenage employee, post the encounter on social media and then refuse to remove it. Josephine Gilbert, who clearly has her own agenda (she is “the leader of a loose coalition that demonstrates under the banner of ‘All Lives Matter’”), agreed with the posting. Notice that Noyes has no record of an agenda or confrontation with the legal system. Notice that Gilbert blamed her poor manners on her ancestry.

Noyes has lost time and money over the senseless attacks from Ragle and Gilbert. They will suffer no consequences but will go on happily creating turmoil and misinformation.

Meanwhile, the people who write headlines for articles should read the articles and attempt to reflect the content.

Bill Wolfe, Arlington

Location, location, location

I find that The Post’s approach to photographs tends toward arty rather than informative. Photographs of politicians often include their reflection in some architectural element that takes up space but adds nothing to the story.

The March 13 and 14 editions had articles on oil drilling in Alaska [“Biden to approve massive Alaska oil project,” front page, March 13, and “After Willow’s approval, similar oil megaprojects may be slow to follow,” Politics & the Nation, March 14] that were particular cases in point. The former had a photograph of caribou and geese that took up about 16 column inches. The latter had a 12-column-inch photograph of pipes in Nuiqsut, Alaska, that had little to do with the story. I struggled to find the various parts of Alaska to which the authors referred. A map or two in place of the photos would have dramatically improved readers’ understanding of these articles.

Carl E. Nash, Washington

