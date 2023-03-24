Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Both countries have been rocked by populist protests in recent months. France's have at times become violent, with union demonstrators and others furious at French President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms clashing with police. In the Netherlands, farmers have been protesting the government's new climate laws, which would dramatically reduce cattle farming and force many of them out of business. Neither set of political opponents is likely to go away any time soon.

These movements have rocked both governments. The Dutch farmers have flocked to a new political party, the Farmer Citizen Movement (known as BBB, after its Dutch initials). BBB shocked analysts by finishing first in the recent provincial elections, winning nearly 20 percent of the vote and more than 30 percent in rural provinces such as Drenthe and Overijssel. This will complicate Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s four-party government, as it now will need to obtain support from either BBB or two other parties to pass legislation through the Senate.

Macron’s position is barely more stable, despite his government surviving two votes of no confidence this week. In the first, the combined far-left and far-right populist opposition fell only nine votes short of dismantling Macron’s coalition, with nearly 40 centrist and conservative lawmakers joining them. The conservative Republicans in particular will be hard-pressed to keep supporting Macron’s government as their voters continue to drift toward Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party. With Macron’s job approval down to 28 percent in a recent poll and protests persisting, the president is in the fight of his political life.

France and the Netherlands suffer from the same problem: a comfortable urban voter base that seems unwilling to compromise. Rutte’s coalition derives its support from the country’s agglomeration of cities known as the Randstad, which includes Amsterdam and Rotterdam. Despite months of protests, voters there have not flinched on their demands that farmers give way to efforts to combat climate change. Outside that affluent milieu, the Dutch are furious.

Macron’s support also comes from prosperous parts of France. His deceptively large margin over Le Pen last year largely came from urban areas such as Paris’s Ile-de-France, and legislators who back his government come disproportionately from those areas. The most recent French poll shows his alliance would have lost seats if a successful no-confidence motion had forced new elections — and that poll was taken before his controversial decision to adopt the pension bill without a parliamentary vote. Yet just like the Dutch, neither Macron nor his most fervent supporters have shown any interest in compromising to assuage the opposition.

This intransigence is strengthening populist sentiment across the continent. People angry with the status quo understandably turn to extreme parties when they see there’s no chance of serious reform from within. This in turn encourages leaders of those parties to intensify their criticisms to maintain their support. The pressure on the political dam will keep building — at the risk of a catastrophic collapse.

Other European nations are showing similar signs of stress. Finland and Bulgaria each hold elections on April 2, and populist parties could finish first in both places. The far-right Freedom Party now leads polls in Austria. And in Portugal, the far-right populist Chega (“Enough”) party now polls at a record-high 14 percent while the incumbent Socialists lose ground. Even stable Germany has seen a rise in support for its far-right party, Alternative for Germany, in recent months.

Governing from the center in grand coalitions, the favored approach of elites everywhere, also does not seem to stem the tide. Denmark’s Social Democratic Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, tried that after her country’s elections, joining with the newly formed Moderates and her party’s historic center-right rival, Venstre. Venstre and the Social Democrats have both lost support since then to parties to their left and right. Polls show the government would handily lose an election if one were called today.

Western elites have assumed that with prudence, they could ride out this populist storm. Instead, it is becoming increasingly clear that the West is experiencing a populist age akin to the social democratic era that defined the 20th century. Adapting will take much more than patience; it will require real, fundamental change.

