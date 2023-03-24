Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the March 19 news article “Law forces a mental health reckoning”: How does Florida’s Baker Act, which has involuntarily committed (without parental consent) thousands of children deemed mentally ill in one way or another — carry out the claim from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) that Florida “is on the front lines in the battle for freedom”?

Mr. DeSantis rails against the “biomedical security state” that has used science to try to control the worst pandemic since the 1918 flu. Florida, along with other Southern states, ranked higher on death rate from coronavirus than blue states, including California, New York, New Jersey, Illinois and Massachusetts, which were hit before a vaccine was available. Floridians have freedom to go to bars and restaurants, but do they have freedom from the fear of infectious disease?

The Florida legislature is getting ready to pass a ban on all abortions after six weeks of gestation. What freedom does that offer women? Denying identity to LGBTQ people (“don’t say gay” laws) and banning books in school libraries don’t sound like freedom to me.

Mr. DeSantis’s “Framework for Freedom” might be good for a subset of Floridians, but it will not benefit many from that state and certainly not the country as a whole.

Deborah Schumann, Bethesda

Dan Balz’s March 19 Sunday Take column about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), “DeSantis plays on America’s divisions as he prepares for 2024,” included several quotes by Mr. DeSantis using the word freedom: “citadel of freedom,” “freedom’s linchpin” and other states consigning “people’s freedom to the dustbin.”

I looked up the word freedom in my dictionary. Unless the definition has changed, this is what it actually means:

a) Exception or liberation from the control of some other person or some arbitrary power.

b) Exemption from arbitrary restrictions on a specified civil right, political liberty.

I’m surprised that someone who attended both Harvard and Yale would have such a distorted understanding of such a powerful word. Mr. DeSantis seems to think it means his freedom to restrict the freedom of the citizens of Florida with whom he happens to disagree on an arbitrary basis.

Back to school, Mr. DeSantis, but maybe not in Florida.

Karoleen Schafer, Annapolis

