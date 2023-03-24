Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The March 20 front-page article “‘Financial bomb’ feared for millions in long-term care” described the problem accurately: Many Americans simply will not be able to afford the care they may need as they age, but few are focusing on this. The current headlines are about funding the existing Social Security and Medicare programs.

We need to amend the Social Security system so that individuals will pay for long-term care insurance beginning when they first work. It is encouraging to learn that at least Washington state, California and Michigan are considering ways to address this. With the millions of baby boomers who vote, this will happen. The only question is how long we will have to wait.

Austin Heyman, Bethesda

The article on long-term care made clear that it is imperative for us to have Medicare for all Americans. Citizens should not have to bankrupt themselves to afford long-term care.

The article did not mention those of us who thought we were planning ahead for our futures when we bought long-term care insurance. In my case, the insurance company did not initially believe that people would need care as long as they did. So, to remain viable, it raises premiums by the maximum my state law allows (15 percent per year).

When I bought this policy in 2002, the annual premium was $3,262.50. For many years, the premium remained constant, but there was no assurance that it would. Next year, I will pay $8,565.14, and the premium will continue to increase by the maximum state limit indefinitely in the years when I am no longer earning the salary that allows me to able to continue to pay for coverage.

Ellen Ollendorf, Silver Spring

