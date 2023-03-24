No nonpublic school seeks intrusion into the Maryland public school system with the BOOST voucher program. Most of my parishioners’ children attend public schools in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. Yes, we want public schools to succeed, as much as we want a number of families to have school choice through the voucher program. BOOST’s full $10 million out of Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s (D) proposed state budget of more than $63 billion is a reasonable request, and it should not be cut by 20 percent, as Mr. Moore proposed. Full funding is consistent with the governor’s mantra of leaving no child behind. Recent statistics indicate that there are 76 school choice programs in 32 states and D.C. and Puerto Rico. These programs allow parents to send their children to private or charter schools, including Catholic and Jewish schools, through tax credits, vouchers and scholarships when they otherwise might not be able to afford it.