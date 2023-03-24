The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Maryland parents want and need school vouchers

March 24, 2023 at 2:38 p.m. EDT
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) gives his first State of the State address on Feb. 1 at the Maryland State House in Annapolis. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Regarding the March 20 Metro article “Friction over Md. voucher funding”:

No nonpublic school seeks intrusion into the Maryland public school system with the BOOST voucher program. Most of my parishioners’ children attend public schools in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. Yes, we want public schools to succeed, as much as we want a number of families to have school choice through the voucher program. BOOST’s full $10 million out of Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s (D) proposed state budget of more than $63 billion is a reasonable request, and it should not be cut by 20 percent, as Mr. Moore proposed. Full funding is consistent with the governor’s mantra of leaving no child behind. Recent statistics indicate that there are 76 school choice programs in 32 states and D.C. and Puerto Rico. These programs allow parents to send their children to private or charter schools, including Catholic and Jewish schools, through tax credits, vouchers and scholarships when they otherwise might not be able to afford it.

Mr. Moore’s stance is surprising. He has promoted charter schools and nonpublic schools. Now he wants to gradually eliminate funding for them in Maryland? As a pastor and a labor priest who has served among labor unions for 40 years, I am surprised that Maryland would even consider the elimination of school choice.

Brian Jordan, Silver Spring

The writer is canonical administrator of St. Francis International School.

So many voices call for choice these days, but apparently not for children stuck in underperforming schools if Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) has his way with his plan to decrease funding for BOOST scholarships, which benefit those families making less than $34,600.

In my birth state of West Virginia, every single child — regardless of family income — is eligible for a Hope scholarship to attend any private school. This is possible because parents of children opting out of public school still pay taxes that go toward their neighbors’ children’s public-school education. So the state gives them back some of those funds to help toward tuition for the schools of their choice. This seems fair. All children could use a boost in life.

Sharon Klees, Hyattsville

