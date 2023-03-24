Regarding the March 20 Metro article “Friction over Md. voucher funding”:
Mr. Moore’s stance is surprising. He has promoted charter schools and nonpublic schools. Now he wants to gradually eliminate funding for them in Maryland? As a pastor and a labor priest who has served among labor unions for 40 years, I am surprised that Maryland would even consider the elimination of school choice.
Brian Jordan, Silver Spring
The writer is canonical administrator of St. Francis International School.
So many voices call for choice these days, but apparently not for children stuck in underperforming schools if Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) has his way with his plan to decrease funding for BOOST scholarships, which benefit those families making less than $34,600.
In my birth state of West Virginia, every single child — regardless of family income — is eligible for a Hope scholarship to attend any private school. This is possible because parents of children opting out of public school still pay taxes that go toward their neighbors’ children’s public-school education. So the state gives them back some of those funds to help toward tuition for the schools of their choice. This seems fair. All children could use a boost in life.
Sharon Klees, Hyattsville