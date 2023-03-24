The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Pohick Church should try again on plaque recognizing slave labor

March 24, 2023 at 2:13 p.m. EDT
New plaques at Pohick Church in Lorton, Va., commemorate the enslaved people who helped build the church. (Lynn Ronaldi)

The rector at Pohick Church has a great sense of humor, according to the March 18 Retropolis column, “Historic Virginia church honors enslaved builders.” I can just imagine the friendly little “village” pulling together in building a church, which, upon completion, the construction crew would not be able to enter on Sunday mornings.

The plaque is also very humorous. What part was not built by enslaved people and the one indentured laborer? So, the enslaved people were “employed”? How so? “All who participated”? LOL. “Contributions?” Ah, come on. Maybe Pohick Church should start over again with a new committee to rewrite the plaque without the hypocrisy and whitewashing (pun intended).

Dave Feser, Montclair

