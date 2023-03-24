The rector at Pohick Church has a great sense of humor, according to the March 18 Retropolis column, “ Historic Virginia church honors enslaved builders. ” I can just imagine the friendly little “village” pulling together in building a church, which, upon completion, the construction crew would not be able to enter on Sunday mornings.

The plaque is also very humorous. What part was not built by enslaved people and the one indentured laborer? So, the enslaved people were “employed”? How so? “All who participated”? LOL. “Contributions?” Ah, come on. Maybe Pohick Church should start over again with a new committee to rewrite the plaque without the hypocrisy and whitewashing (pun intended).