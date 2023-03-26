The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The Post's View

Opinion Do not forget this Nicaraguan bishop’s brave stand for human rights

By the
|
March 26, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. EDT
Nicaraguan Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes presides over Mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua on Feb. 12. Commenting last month on the imprisonment of Matagalpa Bishop Rolando Álvarez, Cardinal Brenes said, “Pray that the Lord gives him strength.” (Inti Ocon/AP, File)
Listen
3 min

In February, 222 political dissidents who had been either in prison or house arrest in Nicaragua arrived in the United States, having accepted exile as a condition of their release. One opponent of President Daniel Ortega’s regime refused the deal: Rolando Álvarez, the 56-year-old bishop of Matagalpa, a large town 80 miles northeast of Managua, who had been under house arrest since August. The government promptly declared him guilty of treason and sentenced him to 26 years. He also was stripped of his Nicaraguan citizenship.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

History records many instances in which religious leaders, including those of the Roman Catholic Church, have resisted the abuses of temporal authority, and have been persecuted for it. Not since Communist Hungary tortured and jailed Cardinal József Mindszenty in the early Cold War, however, has a dictatorship borne down on a single cleric with something like the ferocity Mr. Ortega is visiting upon Bishop Álvarez, whose activism began by opposing ecologically destructive mining projects and expanded to include protests against the government’s human rights violations in general.

Follow Editorial Board's opinionsFollow

The persecution of Bishop Álvarez is part of a systematic campaign of repression against the Nicaraguan church, whose leaders have often tried to protect pro-democracy activists and mediate between them and the Ortega regime. An estimated 50 religious leaders have fled the country since nationwide protests, and a retaliatory government crackdown, in 2018. Just last year, two congregations of nuns, including Mother Teresa’s order, the Missionaries of Charity, were expelled. Repression of the church is of a piece with the regime’s efforts to crush secular civil society organizations, including 40 shut down since December, according to a March 3 United Nations report. That same report, by Assistant Secretary General for Human Rights Ilze Brands Kehris, accuses Nicaragua of other “serious human rights violations,” including holding 37 political prisoners and summarily stripping 94 “traitors to the homeland” of their nationality and assets.

Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
Also on the Editorial Board’s agenda
  • The misery of Belarus’s political prisoners should not be ignored.
  • Biden has a new border plan.
  • The United States should keep the pressure on Nicaragua.
  • America’s fight against inflation isn’t over.
  • The Taliban has doubled down on the repression of women.
  • The world’s ice is melting quickly.
Ihar Losik, one of hundreds of young people unjustly jailed in Belarus for opposing Alexander Lukashenko’s dictatorship, attempted suicide but was saved and sent to a prison medical unit, according to the human rights group Viasna. Losik, 30, a blogger who led a popular Telegram channel, was arrested in 2020 and is serving a 15-year prison term on charges of “organizing riots” and “incitement to hatred.” His wife is also a political prisoner. Read more about their struggle — and those of other political prisoners — in a recent editorial.
The Department of Homeland Security has provided details of a plan to prevent a migrant surge along the southern border. The administration would presumptively deny asylum to migrants who failed to seek it in a third country en route — unless they face “an extreme and imminent threat” of rape, kidnapping, torture or murder. Critics allege that this is akin to an illegal Trump-era policy. In fact, President Biden is acting lawfully in response to what was fast becoming an unmanageable flow at the border. Read our most recent editorial on the U.S. asylum system.
Some 222 Nicaraguan political prisoners left that Central American country for the United States in February. President Daniel Ortega released and sent them into exile in a single motion. Nevertheless, it appears that Mr. Ortega let them go under pressure from economic sanctions the United States imposed on his regime when he launched a wave of repression in 2018. The Biden administration should keep the pressure on. Read recent editorials about the situation in Nicaragua.
Inflation remains stubbornly high at 6.4 percent in January. The Federal Reserve’s job is not done in this fight. More interest rate hikes are needed. Read a recent editorial about inflation and the Fed.
Afghanistan’s rulers had promised that barring women from universities was only temporary. But private universities got a letter on Jan. 28 warning them that women are prohibited from taking university entrance examinations. Afghanistan has 140 private universities across 24 provinces, with around 200,000 students. Out of those, some 60,000 to 70,000 are women, the AP reports. Read a recent editorial on women’s rights in Afghanistan.
A new study finds that half the world’s mountain glaciers and ice caps will melt even if global warming is restrained to 1.5 degrees Celsius — which it won’t be. This would feed sea-level rise and imperil water sources for hundreds of millions. Read a recent editorial on how to cope with rising seas, and another on the policies needed to fight climate change.

1/7

End of carousel

A positive result of Bishop Álvarez’s imprisonment was to shock Pope Francis out of his reluctance to speak forthrightly about the Ortega regime. Perhaps out of an abundance of diplomatic caution, the pope had previously limited himself to vague expressions of concern even after another senior bishop and the Vatican ambassador were ousted last year. After Mr. Ortega referred to the Vatican as a “mafia,” and imprisoned Bishop Álvarez, the Holy Father blasted Managua as “a communist dictatorship in 1917 or a Hitlerian one in 1935.” Thereafter, the regime suspended diplomatic relations with the Vatican, which, on March 18, closed its embassy in Managua.

Though an improvement over appeasement, the pope’s confrontational posture is not necessarily more likely to bring about change in Managua, where the regime continues to enjoy the backing of its own police and military, as well as Cuba, Venezuela and Russia. To be sure, the prisoner release in February probably showed that U.S. economic pressure was having some effect, but it’s unclear that stronger measures would get more results without inflicting collateral damage on the second-poorest population in the Western Hemisphere. A March 22 joint hearing of two House Foreign Affairs subcommittees included strong bipartisan denunciation of the regime, especially its treatment of Bishop Álvarez. Keeping this brave man’s name before the public may not be sufficient to liberate Nicaragua, but it is necessary.

The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board

Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.

Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy, legal affairs, energy, the environment, health care); Lee Hockstader (European affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; and Molly Roberts (technology and society).

Loading...