The March 19 news article “ Match Day reveals declining interest in emergency medicine ” outlined several challenges faced by emergency medicine. Emergency medicine continues to attract — and require — the best and the brightest of new doctors and people devoted to serving their communities. As program leaders and medical student educators, we have been closely following the National Resident Matching Program trends of the past several years. We, too, were disheartened by the unfilled positions in the 2023 match. Yet we continue to be optimistic and hopeful for the future of our specialty.

Over the past five decades, emergency medicine has evolved from a job for “adrenaline junkies” to a diverse specialty at the forefront of addressing health inequity and social determinants of health. Most emergency medicine physicians currently in training were not even born when the TV medical drama “ER” first aired; they chose our specialty not for the drama, but to serve their communities. In addition to working traditional emergency department shifts, emergency physicians can now pursue specialized careers in critical care medicine, toxicology, hyperbaric and undersea medicine, or sports medicine, to name a few. We have no doubt that emergency medicine will further adapt to the challenges faced by our health-care system today. Like all jobs in health care, working in the emergency room is challenging and demanding. But we still think it’s pretty cool.