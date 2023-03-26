D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) is off track in her newest budget proposal, which aims to revitalize Washington. All agree that the city is in serious economic trouble. But the most obvious way to have an impact on this problem is to encourage and incentivize people to come into town, patronize the restaurants and bars, go to theaters, etc.

Installing hundreds of new traffic cameras, which will deter people from making the most of the city, is exactly the wrong answer. Narrowing streets to one lane to allow for bike paths that are sparingly used is the wrong answer. Handing out tickets in the evening, when people are trying to enjoy the city, is the wrong answer. If we want a vibrant downtown, let’s make it attractive for people to patronize the business establishments necessary to its economic revival.