Regarding the March 23 Metro article “Bowser looks to rejuvenate city with $19.7 billion budget”:
Installing hundreds of new traffic cameras, which will deter people from making the most of the city, is exactly the wrong answer. Narrowing streets to one lane to allow for bike paths that are sparingly used is the wrong answer. Handing out tickets in the evening, when people are trying to enjoy the city, is the wrong answer. If we want a vibrant downtown, let’s make it attractive for people to patronize the business establishments necessary to its economic revival.
Daniel Mayers, Washington