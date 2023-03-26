The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Ranked-choice voting is right for Maryland

March 26, 2023 at 12:46 p.m. EDT
A ballot showing the choices for Maine's 2nd Congressional District is handed to a voter on Nov. 8 in Lewiston, Maine. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

I concur with the March 21 editorial “A better way to vote” that some of the Republican opposition to ranked-choice voting is an admission that they believe GOP candidates “are less broadly acceptable to voters.”

When prominent Republicans, such as Sen. Tom Cotton (Ark.), claim that Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system is “a scam to rig elections” against GOP candidates, they are alleging, incorrectly, that these candidates can’t compete in a wide-open contest in which centrist, independent-minded voters can participate.

As long as congressional Republicans refuse to support pending federal legislation to supplant state-by-state partisan redistricting with a mandated, nonpartisan system, ranked-choice voting is the most viable means of ensuring that election outcomes accurately mirror voters’ choices.

Maine, New York, Utah and Alaska have instituted some form of ranked-choice voting, and Maryland should follow suit.

John R. Leopold, Stoney Beach, Md.

The writer, a Republican, was Anne Arundel County executive and represented the county in the Maryland House of Delegates.

