I concur with the March 21 editorial “A better way to vote” that some of the Republican opposition to ranked-choice voting is an admission that they believe GOP candidates “are less broadly acceptable to voters.”
As long as congressional Republicans refuse to support pending federal legislation to supplant state-by-state partisan redistricting with a mandated, nonpartisan system, ranked-choice voting is the most viable means of ensuring that election outcomes accurately mirror voters’ choices.
Maine, New York, Utah and Alaska have instituted some form of ranked-choice voting, and Maryland should follow suit.
John R. Leopold, Stoney Beach, Md.
The writer, a Republican, was Anne Arundel County executive and represented the county in the Maryland House of Delegates.