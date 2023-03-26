Sam Quinones’s March 23 Thursday Opinion essay, “ Only one thing will solve the fentanyl crisis ,” was one of the most relevant, thoughtful and pragmatic pieces I have ever read. How do we not consider not only the drug and weapons trafficking between us and Mexico, but also the fundamental need for a trusting, collaborative and mutually beneficial relationship with a direct neighbor of highest priority?

Indeed, we should also view Mexico as an asset for us in all respects and, as such, enhance its security and, thus, its value. It is also the right thing to do — helping a neighbor.

The 2004 observation of the Rev. Frank Griswold III that was cited in his March 23 obituary, “A champion of gay episcopal clergy” — “I find the endless fixation on sexuality, and more specifically homosexuality, a distraction from other areas that quite frankly are matters of life and death” — is particularly apt now when, as noted on the same date by Sam Quinones in his Thursday Opinion essay, drug overdoses claimed more than 100,000 American lives in 2021. Juxtaposed with the front-page report on Iowa’s new legislation banning gender-affirming care for gay and transgender youth (“Iowa’s sharp right turn to the ‘Florida of the North’ ”), it’s evident that we have learned nothing: America’s obsession with sex continues to distort our priorities and values.